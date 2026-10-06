A minister identified as Petri shared a testimony at a Benin City church about dying at age five and being brought back to life

The alleged miracle was attributed to the late Archbishop Benson Idahosa, who reportedly called the child back to life during a live conference

Apostle Ohis Ojeikere introduced Minister Petri to the congregation, noting that his story is documented in the book Fire in His Bones

A man who claims he was raised from the dead by the late Archbishop Benson Idahosa has stepped forward to recount what happened, decades after the alleged miracle took place.

The testimony was shared at The Winlos Centre, home of The VOTAGE Church in Benin City, Edo State, during an evening service tagged "Apostolic Shift Day 2."

Archbishop Benson Idahosa allegedly raised him from the dead. Credit: Benson Idahosa

Source: Instagram

The minister, identified as Petri, was introduced to the congregation by Apostle Ohis Ojeikere, who described him as living proof of Idahosa's spiritual legacy.

According to Apostle Ojeikere, Petri's story features in the book Fire in His Bones, a documented account of Archbishop Idahosa's ministry and the miracles credited to him.

What happened the day Minister Petri died

Minister Petri told the congregation that he was around five years old when he suddenly fell ill and became lifeless. At the time, his father lived on a property near Faith Arena, the headquarters of the Church of God Mission International in Benin City, which Idahosa had allocated to him in recognition of his role as one of the church's pastors.

When the child showed no signs of life, his father rushed to the church, where Idahosa was in the middle of a live conference. In a moment that clearly shook the congregation even in the retelling, the father broke through protocol, ran to the altar, and cried out that his son was dead.

Idahosa, Petri said, calmly instructed the father to lay the child on the altar. He then made a public declaration in front of the entire conference: that he would call the boy's name and he would return to life.

Petri recalled that Idahosa called his name once, and nothing happened. The clergyman then made a second, more forceful declaration, physically lifting the child, at which point Petri said he came back to life instantly.

"He jacked me up. That was how I came back to life," Petri said, adding that Idahosa then lifted him onto the pulpit so the entire congregation could witness that the child was alive.

Closing his testimony, Minister Petri told those present: "I'm not just a testimony. I'm a living, breathing testimony of what God has done."

Watch Minister Petri share his full testimony on Instagram:

Reactions to Minister Petri's testimony

The video drew emotional responses from viewers online:

@media_jindu wrote:

"Good to see you once again, Petry. God bless your father and the legacy of my Father Archbishop Benson Idahosa. I was in that meeting as a child, and I remember the hall charged up. Thank You Jesus!!!"

@mrmaraca shared:

"Yes.. this is Petry the son of Rev. Evonu. He was named after a Bishop from America back then. He has a twin sister. The Father was the hostel manager back then in word of faith group of schools."

@themanwithuntoldwealth commented:

"What a man papa Idahosa was, he knew the exousia of God"

@theerojohn said:

"God is still in the business of doing miracles. 🔥🔥🔥"

@chyabbah wrote:

"The power of Jesus is real o 🙌🙌"

@president__king reacted:

"Evidence Dey🔥🔥🔥"

@mr.commonsense_ stated:

"Wow! This is it. Thank you Jesus! 👏"

What happened when Benson Idahosa allegedly raised a dead man back to life. Credit: Benson Idahosa

Source: Instagram

Ebenezer Obey recounts how God used Idahosa to call him to ministry

Legit.ng earlier reported that Ebenezer Obey, 84, admitted he spent over 11 years ignoring divine calls to leave his secular music career for ministry.

The legendary Nigerian singer revealed that God ultimately intervened through the late Archbishop Benson Idahosa.

Obey disclosed a key moment involving a trip to the United States that changed the course of his spiritual journey.

Source: Legit.ng