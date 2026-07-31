Ebenezer Obey, 84, admitted he spent over 11 years ignoring divine calls to leave his secular music career for ministry

The legendary Nigerian singer revealed that God ultimately intervened through the late Archbishop Benson Idahosa

Obey disclosed a key moment involving a trip to the United States that changed the course of his spiritual journey

Legendary Nigerian musician Ebenezer Obey has spoken candidly about the long internal struggle he faced before stepping into full-time ministry, revealing that he resisted the call for more than a decade.

In a recent interview with Tales of Our Legends, the 84-year-old highlife icon, who built an illustrious secular music career spanning over 30 years, confessed that he was simply not ready to walk away from what he loved doing.

The remarkable encounter that ended Ebenezer Obey's 11-year reluctance to enter ministry Credit: @ebenzerobey

Source: Instagram

"After a successful music career that spanned over 30 years, the Lord called me into the ministry. That was not an easy task. I did not want to do that because I enjoyed what I was doing," he said.

How Archbishop Idahosa Played a Pivotal Role

According to Obey, it was the late Archbishop Benson Idahosa who became the instrument God used to finally bring him around.

Idahosa reportedly received a divine instruction during a crusade in the United States to reach out to Obey upon returning to Nigeria.

Rather than pressuring him, Idahosa took a measured approach, encouraging prayer and eventually arranging for Obey to travel to America to observe first-hand how a ministry was structured and run.

"He said I am not rushing you; let us continue to pray about it from now and many other people too. He said I will send you to the US to go and observe how a ministry is being run. That he did," Obey recounted.

The breakthrough finally came on Obey's 50th birthday, when Idahosa formally ordained him as an evangelist.

From Secular Music to Soul-Winning

Obey reflected on the moment he finally surrendered to the calling, acknowledging that God's will ultimately prevailed regardless of his prolonged resistance.

"But when God wants you to do something, He has His own way of bringing you to do what He wants you to do, so that you cannot go outside His will. After 11 years of saying no, I finally said yes," he said.

Since then, the music icon has channelled his artistry into evangelism, using his songs as a tool for winning souls rather than abandoning music altogether.

"I thank God I started my ministry. And for years, I have been fully into the ministry, using my music as a vehicle to win souls," he added.

Ebenezer Obey breaks silence on the divine encounter that changed his destiny. Photo: UGC.

Source: Instagram

Pastor Tobi Adegboyega prostrates for Ebenezer Obey

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that Pastor Tobi Adegboyega was surprised by Chief Ebenezer Obey in the United Kingdom.

He was seen prostrating for the Juju star in the video shared on his Instagram page after Chief Ebenezer Obey paid him a visit.

Source: Legit.ng