A video of Wicknell Chivayo and his wife at a church service where Apostle Joshua Selman was ministering resurfaced days after their deaths

The Zimbabwean businessman and his wife, Lucy Lulu Mutek, died in a helicopter crash on September 30, 2026

In the footage, the couple were seen raising their hands to accept Christ during an altar call at House of Treasures Church Conference

A video of late Zimbabwean businessman Wicknell Chivayo and his wife Lucy Lulu Mutek appearing to give their lives to Christ has gone viral, resurfacing just days after the couple perished in a tragic helicopter crash.

The businessman and his wife died on September 30, 2026, in what shocked many across Africa and beyond.

Reactions trail video of Wicknell Chivayo and wife's final moment giving their lives to Christ after the crash. Photo credit@sirwicknell

Source: Instagram

Two days later, on Friday, October 2, a clip began circulating on social media showing the couple at the House of Treasures Church Conference, where Nigerian cleric Apostle Joshua Selman was leading the service.

Chivayo and wife at Apostle Selman's service

In the footage, Wicknell and Lucy were seen seated towards the front of the church. Following his sermon, Apostle Selman extended an altar call, inviting those willing to surrender their lives to Christ to raise their hands.

Wicknell Chivayo and Apostle Josuha Selman pose for pictures at event. Photo cr3edit@sirwicknell

Source: Instagram

The couple could be seen among those who responded, lifting their hands and joining the cleric in the sinner's prayer alongside other congregants.

The timing of the video's resurgence, coming so shortly after their deaths, deeply moved many online, with several users expressing relief that the couple had made such a decision before their passing.

Here is the Instagram video of the couple at a Christian program confessing Christ:

Fans react to the emotional footage

Legit.ng compiled reactions from fans below:

@thabile__r wrote:

"This is all that matters, praise the Lord"

@tamiamudzyy commented:

"And because God he is not a man you will be shocked with the outcome. He is a God of mercy and he is a God of favour. It's never too late to make it right."

@miss_bulek said:

"And that's all that matters"

@lesra_films shared:

"They did their bes rest in peace."

@prophetjacobbennedictthomojazz wrote:

"That shocked me when I saw it on YouTube it truly made me to shake we will see them in heaven they have passed well,"

@that_mwana_tadi reacted:

"May you receive them lord if thy truly repented the heavens are happy"

Wicknell Chivayo, wife's remains recovered at crash site

Legit.ng reported that the recovery of the remains of Zimbabwean businessman Wicknell Chivayo, his wife Lucy Muteke, and three others brought a tragic end to a helicopter crash that left rescuers confronting a devastating scene.

A farm worker who witnessed the aftermath described the severity of the wreckage, saying the flames were so intense that rescuers had to source a water bowser to bring the fire under control before the recovery operation could proceed.

The grim exercise was also witnessed by members of Chivayo’s family, including his brother, Joachim, who were present at the crash site as emergency teams worked to recover the remains. The incident drew widespread attention, with the recovery operation underscoring the scale of the tragedy and the difficult conditions faced by those who arrived at the scene.

Source: Legit.ng