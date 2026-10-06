Don Jazzy has addressed reports that an X user was arrested after making a bizarre claim involving Ayra Starr’s mother

The netizen had shared videos of the music executive and the singer’s mum while alleging they were expecting a baby

Don Jazzy has now denied having anything to do with the reported arrest, suggesting the user may have been seeking online engagement

Music executive Don Jazzy has finally spoken about reports that an X user who claimed he was expecting a baby with his signee Ayra Starr’s mother had been arrested.

The controversy began on Tuesday, September 29, when an X user identified as @AJSMILE911 posted videos featuring Don Jazzy and Ayra Starr’s mother.

The user accompanied the clips with a sensational claim that the pair were happily celebrating as they prepared to welcome an unborn baby.

Don Jazzy addresses reports that an X user was arrested after making a bizarre claim involving Ayra Starr’s mother. Photos: @donjazzy/IG.

Source: Instagram

Don Jazzy responded to the post at the time, appearing to dismiss the claim.

But days later, another twist emerged.

Reports began circulating that the social media user had been arrested and was in police custody.

With the claim making its rounds online, attention turned to Don Jazzy, with some wondering whether the music executive had taken action over the controversial post.

Don Jazzy denies netizen arrest

On Monday, October 5, an X user directly asked Don Jazzy to confirm if he was responsible for the alleged arrest.

His response was short but clear.

Don Jazzy denied the claim, saying he did not have the X user arrested.

“Naaa i didnt. He is using all of us to catch cruise or maybe he is just farming more engagement sha i no know,” he wrote.

Read the X post of Don Jazzy denying the arrest claim here:

Reactions trail Don Jazzy's post

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:

@EsanOlawale2 stated:

"Cruise by spreading false information about you abi.. oga chairman if i search your name and mama Ayra for google that story go pop up.. na you sabi ooo"

@AdepojuAdeday18 wrote:

"Big Don. I respect u too much. Although we ur loyal fans can do it for u bills on us just to teach this rude guy a very small lesson inside Kirikiri just for about a week or two only."

@Abexboi wrote:

"You're too gentle jor But I'm very sure if it was me that did something of such, you'll lock me up since you know I didn't have the blue tick."

Don Jazzy denies having anything to do with the reported arrest. Photo: @donjazzy/IG.

Source: Instagram

Don Jazzy speaks on Davido's future in music

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Don Jazzy disclosed that he foresaw Davido's immense success from their first meeting.

During a conversation on the Zero Condition podcast, the Mavin boss recalled a SoundCity broadcast from years ago, where he declared his admiration for Davido's debut track, noting his dual abilities in production and singing, while predicting that he would become the next Don Jazzy.

Source: Legit.ng