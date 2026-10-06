Alleged leaked WhatsApp conversations between Apostle Sam Adegoke Pamilerin and a female congregant surfaced on Instagram on Monday, October 5, 2026

The chats showed the cleric asking the woman whether she feared something 'emotional or personal' could happen between them

Apostle Sam Adegoke Pamilerin had earlier issued an official statement apologising for infidelity and sleeping with multiple women before his marriage

Alleged leaked conversations between Apostle Sam Adegoke Pamilerin and at least one female member of his congregation have emerged online, days after the cleric publicly admitted to a pattern of sexual misconduct.

The screenshots, shared on Instagram on Monday, 5 October 2026, appear to show a series of WhatsApp exchanges in which the apostle asked a woman probing questions about her emotional and physical boundaries.

Reactions trail Apostle Sam Adegoke Pamilerin's alleged leaked chats with victims. Photo credit@apostlesammobilefire

Source: Instagram

In one message, he reportedly sent a voice note and then followed up in text, asking: "Are you scared something emotional or romantic could happen between us? Be sincere to me, my dear." He also asked the woman directly, "Can you deal with being vulnerable with me?"

What the alleged chats reveal

In a separate exchange, the woman opened up to the apostle about a previous affair that she said began through emotional vulnerability with a family member's spouse. She described being "scared of being vulnerable" because of how that earlier relationship had unfolded. The apostle's response was, "Hmmmmm I understand you... What do you want?"

Apostle Sam Adegoke Pamilerin continues trending over confession after sleeping with multiple women. Photo credit@apostlesammobilefire

Source: Instagram

Another screenshot, captioned "Conversations between the 'apostle' and one of the victims," showed the cleric advising the same or a different woman to end a romantic relationship quickly, telling her: "If you will do this, do it very well oo and do it fast....if you don't want to inflict a greater pain on yourself later on." He concluded one message with: "Even if you want to cry, cry on my head."

The leaked chats arrived after Apostle Sam Adegoke Pamilerin had already released an official statement acknowledging infidelity and admitting to sleeping with multiple women before his marriage, an apology directed at both his congregation and the public.

Here is the Instagram post about the cleric and his alleged victim:

Reactions to the leaked conversations

The post drew sharp reactions from Nigerians online:

@adeakin19 wrote:

"Once you start calling a pastor 'daddy'. Aye e ti baje already."

@akwanwa_chioma commented:

"Can you deal with being vulnerable with me? A supposed pastor?"

@haanneque stated:

"Self-control is a fruit of the holy spirit. By their fruits, you shall know them. Know God for yourself and stop worshipping men because of titles. The best of men is still a man!"

@michaelogumka said:

"In as much as the guy committed immorality, I don't understand the aspect of justice. Two adults sinned and exchanged their personal parts and we're talking about justice."

@ebe.nicholson observed:

"He's probably a romantic addict. It's not easy, but it can get under control with professional help."

@angelstace_ wrote:

"Only God knows his true worshipers."

@ihunanya_chiii added:

"Everyone please repent! Turn away from sin, God's Kingdom is at hand!"

Doris Ogala claims she dated Pastor Chris Okafor

Legit.ng reported that actress Doris Ogala sparked reactions online after granting an interview in which she opened up about her alleged experiences and how she claimed to have met Pastor Chris Okafor.

In the recording, Ogala reportedly spoke about her encounters with the pastor, detailing what she said happened between them in the village and later in Lagos.

She also mentioned specific places where she claimed they met, adding further details to her account. The revelations left many viewers stunned, with social media users sharing their observations and discussing the claims made in the interview.

Source: Legit.ng