An old video of Pastor Chris Oyakhilome warning against criticising ministers of God has resurfaced online

The clip gained renewed attention amid the ongoing saga involving Verydarkman and Apostle Arome Osayi

Pastor Chris warned that speaking against God's servants attracts curses, including persistent sickness in one's household

An old sermon clip of Pastor Chris Oyakhilome has found a new audience online, surfacing at a particularly charged moment in Nigerian Christian circles.

The video, which began circulating widely on Wednesday, 30 September 2026, features the Christ Embassy founder delivering a stern caution to his congregation about the consequences of speaking negatively about ministers of the gospel.

Reactions trail Pastor Chris Oyakhilome's warning on criticising clerics amid Verydarkman saga. Photo credit@verydarkman/@apostlearome/@pastorchrisoykhlome

Source: Instagram

Its reappearance comes amid the ongoing public dispute between social media activist Verydarkman and Apostle Arome Osayi, a saga that has divided opinions across social media.

What Pastor Chris said about ministers

In the clip, Pastor Chris urged his followers to completely disengage from any criticism directed at church leaders, regardless of what those leaders may have done.

He anchored his argument in scripture, referencing the biblical principle that a servant answers to his master, not to bystanders.

"Don't criticise God's people, especially the ministers of God. I said leave them alone, for the Bible says whatever they do they do unto the Lord," he said. "You are not the one to accuse another man's servant to his master."

Apostle Arome continues trending amid feud with VDM. Photo credit@apostlearome

Source: Instagram

He went further to warn that joining others in speaking against ministers carries spiritual consequences, describing persistent household sickness and recurring family troubles as among the outcomes. "There are curses against those who do," he stated plainly.

The cleric also anticipated pushback from those who question whether every self-proclaimed cleric is genuinely sent by God, brushing that concern aside entirely.

"You may say to me but not everybody who says it's a minister. Leave that. That is not your business. Leave them with God," he said.

Pastor Oyakhilome closed that portion of his message with a firm declaration about the church's resilience: "Just remember, the church can never and will never be defeated. It's impossible. It has a self-cleansing system."

Here is the Instagram video of the cleric speaking about ministers of God:

Reactions to the resurfaced video

The timing of the video's recirculation stirred a mix of responses online, with some viewers finding comfort in the message and others pushing back hard.

@only1ballary wrote:

"May i never be found talking bad about any God servants"

@jcbags.ng commented:

"Jesus must continue to be seen"

@iamvickyberry shared:

"There's so much more for you to do. Just leave them to God."

@kennyplusgold had a sharply different take, saying:

"5G papa.....stop gaslighting and fear mongering"

Apostle Arome's video resurfaces amid feud with VDM

Legit.ng reported that an old video of Apostle Arome Osayi recounting what he described as an encounter with Jesus on a beach in Tanzania resurfaced online amid his ongoing feud with Verydarkman (VDM).

In the clip, Osayi spoke about what he claimed was a spiritual experience during which he asked Jesus for the power to raise the dead and reverse autism. He also recounted the response he said he received during the encounter.

The resurfacing of the video generated a wave of reactions among Nigerians on social media, with many users debating the claims made by the cleric. While some focused on the details of the alleged encounter, others questioned the authenticity and credibility of his account, prompting further discussion online.

Source: Legit.ng