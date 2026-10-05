Sanelisiwe Magagula, personal aide to Lucy Muteke, was buried at Daluka Village in Lupane following the September 30 helicopter crash

Mourners dressed in white gathered around her grave in a ceremony steeped in cultural tradition and visible grief

Magagula was one of five people who perished in the crash, alongside Zimbabwean tycoon Wicknell Chivayo and others

Sanelisiwe Magagula, who served as personal aide to Lucy Muteke, wife of Zimbabwean businessman Wicknell Chivayo, has been buried at Daluka Village in Lupane in an emotionally charged farewell ceremony.

The burial took place days after the September 30 helicopter crash that claimed five lives, including Chivayo, his wife Lucy Muteke, Magagula, and pilots Captain Kelvin Soda and co-pilot Captain Courage Mutavira.

Reactions as Sanelisiwe Magagula is laid to rest at Daluka village after fatal helicopter crash. Photo credit@wicknellchivayo

Source: Instagram

Of the five victims, three have since been laid to rest, among them Magagula and the two crew members.

A farewell rooted in cultural tradition

Footage from the burial at Daluka Village showed a deeply sorrowful gathering. Family members and friends, many dressed in white in keeping with cultural custom, sat on the ground forming a circle around the grave site.

Fans continue to mourn Wicknell Chivayo after fatal helicopter crash. Photo credit@wicknellchivayo

Source: Instagram

The weight of sudden, unexpected loss was evident across the faces of those present.

After Magagula's body was interred and the soil mounded over the grave, family members carefully placed logs of wood on all sides before adorning the top with large flowers. The deliberate, ceremonial nature of the farewell spoke to both the grief of those who loved her and the traditions of the community she belonged to.

Here is the X video of the funeral:

Community mourns young woman who rose through the ranks

The news of Magagula's death drew a wave of emotion from people who had followed the story of the crash. Many were struck by the fact that she had worked her way up professionally to occupy a position of trust close to a prominent public figure.

Vincent Nyamhandu asked:

"What is the purpose of laying those wooden pieces?"

Sirchuti drew a comparison with burial customs back home, writing:

"No digging graves in Zimbo? Here in Kenya, it's a grave 6 by 6 dug and the coffin is lowered."

Loud Luda Ndou paid a personal tribute:

"On behalf of all 33A, rest easy, sister...u went out trying for family on that day. God had his way; we can only accept....RIP."

Rue Mai VaMambokadzi reflected on the life she had built:

"This is really sad, considering how she had climbed the ladder to be a professional. Sorry, Sanelisiwe, and your family and loved ones."

Nkechi Blessing shares last moments with Cjay

In another development, Legit.ng reported that Nollywood actress Nkechi Blessing paid an emotional tribute to her colleague, Cjay, following his sudden death on Wednesday, September 30, 2026.

The actress took to social media to mourn the actor, expressing shock and disbelief over his passing. In her heartfelt message, Nkechi shared the last moment that she spoke with Cjay just a few hours before his death, making the news even more difficult for her to process.

Reflecting on their last conversation, the actress appeared overwhelmed by the suddenness of the loss and the fact that she never imagined it would be their final interaction. She also mourned the plans and moments they had hoped to share but would now never come to pass.

Source: Legit.ng