The badly burned and dismembered remains of Wicknell Chivayo, his wife Lucy Muteke, and three others were recovered from the crash site

A farm worker described the horrific scene rescuers encountered, revealing that a water bowser had to be sourced to extinguish the flames

Chivayo's family members, including his brother Joachim, were present at the site during the grim recovery operation

The bodies of Zimbabwean businessman Wicknell Chivayo, his wife Lucy Muteke and three other victims of a helicopter crash were finally retrieved from the wreckage approximately 18 hours after the tragedy unfolded.

Forensic officials and Doves Funeral Services morticians were still at work when journalists arrived at the scene around 10 am on Thursday. The recovery team carefully gathered human remains from across the debris field, placing them in black bin bags before carrying them on stretchers to waiting vehicles, as seen in a video that surfaced on Instagram on Thursday, October 2, 2026.

Reactions as Wicknell Chivayo, wife’s remains were recovered 18 hours after crash. Photo credit@sirwicknell

Source: Instagram

The crash site presented a grim picture: twisted aircraft wreckage lay strewn across the area, while the lingering smell of charred material and burnt remains filled the air. The condition of the bodies was so severe that many of the first responders who arrived could not immediately identify the victims.

Farm worker describes the horror

Kudenga Farm worker David Yoramu, one of those who rushed to the scene, recalled the disturbing conditions rescuers faced.

Fans continue to mourn Wicknell Chivayo after deadly crash. Photo credit@sirwicknell

Source: Instagram

"We could not extinguish the fire from the bodies. We had to source a water bowser for us to extinguish the fire. It wasn't looking good." Yoramu said.

The aircraft came down shortly after departing Chivayo's rural home in Gandami. Along with the businessman and his wife, two pilots and a security aide also lost their lives in the crash.

Chivayo's family members gathered at the site during the recovery, among them his brother Joachim. The remains are expected to go through formal identification and post-mortem procedures before being handed over to the families for burial.

Here is the Instagram video of how rescue operators worked at the crash site:

Social media reacts to Chivayo's death

News of Chivayo's death drew widespread reactions online, with many reflecting on the suddenness of the loss.

@kal.el_o.a wrote:

"U can have it all. Then death takes it all away in an instant."

@axebless46 commented:

"Why is it that if my heart refuses to accept this truth, do you want to convince people? Anyway, death is death, let him go."

@samrono79 said:

"Rip Chivayo, Eldoret will miss you, especially Airport."

@eve_5321 asked:

"Why did they sleep there for the whole night."

@iam_pta noted:

"After listening to the ex wife's story everything is clear now."

@calebchweyanyamagwa wrote:

"Why ambulance for death bodies yet he never build any hospital nor school but ruined most countries for being a billionaire through corruption."

@catekandi observed:

"No way two men just lift him that easily the dude weigh over 200kg sisi mafala sio?"

Nkechi Blessing shares last moments with Cjay

Legit.ng reported that Nollywood actress Nkechi Blessing paid an emotional tribute to her colleague, Cjay, following his sudden death on Wednesday, September 30, 2026.

The actress took to social media to mourn the actor, expressing shock and disbelief over his passing. In her heartfelt message, Nkechi shared the last moment that she spoke with Cjay just a few hours before his death, making the news even more difficult for her to process.

Reflecting on their last conversation, the actress appeared overwhelmed by the suddenness of the loss and the fact that she never imagined it would be their final interaction. She also mourned the plans and moments they had hoped to share but would now never come to pass.

Source: Legit.ng