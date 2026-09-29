President Bola Ahmed Tinubu arrived in Lagos on Tuesday, September 29, after a four-week working vacation abroad

President Tinubu addressed rumours about his health upon landing, making his first public remarks since returning

The Nigerian leader made strong declarations about his readiness to resume official duties in the West African nation

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

Ikeja, Lagos State - President Bola Tinubu touched down in Lagos on Tuesday evening, September 29, marking the end of a four-week working vacation spent abroad.

Legit.ng reports that speaking shortly after his arrival, Tinubu moved quickly to address speculation that had been circulating about his well-being during the extended period away from the country.

President Bola Tinubu says he is in good health and ready to resume official duties after returning from his annual vacation. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

He said in an interview with the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA):

"I am ready to kick; ready to work; there is nothing wrong."

Tinubu dismisses ill-health rumours

The president directly acknowledged that questions had been raised about his condition but insisted the concerns were politically driven rather than grounded in fact.

The Nigerian leader stated:

"Rumours will always be emanating from politics, but the facts remain I am here; healthy, sound, and ready to go."

Tinubu's remarks were his most direct public response yet to the wide-ranging speculation that grew louder as his time abroad stretched to nearly a month. The president offered no further detail on the nature of his stay or the activities that formed part of the working vacation.

Tinubu's return ends one of the longer absences from Nigerian soil recorded during his presidency, a period during which questions from opposition figures, civil society groups, and ordinary Nigerians about his whereabouts and health gained significant traction on social media and in political circles.

Nigeria, under President Tinubu, continues to face insecurity involving armed groups, kidnappers and religiously motivated groups, particularly in parts of the north and Middle Belt. However, the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) maintains that the government is tackling the security challenges head-on.

Watch Tinubu's interview below via the X post:

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Akpabio defends Tinubu's extended vacation

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that Senate President Godswill Obot Akpabio dismissed calls for Tinubu to hand over power to Vice President Kashim Shettima during his working vacation abroad.

Akpabio spoke in Akwa Ibom State while commissioning road projects and addressed concerns over the president's three-week holiday, recently extended by one week.

Akpabio stated that those raising concerns about a possible leadership vacuum were merely speculating, stressing that he was the appropriate authority to speak for the National Assembly on the issue.

Source: Legit.ng