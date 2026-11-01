Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu stepped away from governance duties to model for fashion designer Ugo Monye at Lagos Fashion Week

The Lagos governor took to his own social media page on Saturday, October 31, 2026, to share his experience on the runway

Celebrities and fans, including Funke Akindele and Do2dtun, reacted to the governor's surprise modelling appearance

Lagos Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu made a surprise appearance at Lagos Fashion Week, trading government business for the runway as he modelled for designer Ugo Monye on Saturday, October 31, 2026.

The governor shared footage of the moment on his own social media page, giving followers a glimpse into an evening he clearly relished.

Governor Sanwo-Olu shares video as he graced the runway for Ugo Tonye at Lagos Fashion Week. Photo credit@ugotonye/@jidesanwoolu

Source: Instagram

In the video, Sanwo-Olu was seen strutting down the runway dressed in a native attire piece from Monye's collection, drawing cheers from the audience with his confident walk. He later joined the designer on the runway, the two shaking hands and walking together before the crowd.

Sanwo-Olu's take on his runway debut

The governor did not hold back when describing the experience. In his own words:

Ugo Monye uses Governor Sanwo-Olu as one of his models at Lagos Fashion Week. Photo credit@ugomonye

Source: Instagram

"I stepped away from the usual business of governance to walk the runway for the incredibly talented Ugo Monye at Lagos Fashion Week. Full-time Governor, full-time public servant, and for one night, part-time model. I had a really good time. Well done, Ugo, and congratulations to everyone making Lagos a home for creativity, fashion, and talent."

Here is the Instagram post made by the governor as he takes over the runway:

Celebrities react to the governor's catwalk

The video quickly caught the attention of well-known faces across Nigerian entertainment and comedy circles.

@obaksolo wrote:

"Oshey, this one na Side HUSTLE o."

@funkejenifaakindelecommented:

"Dope "

@do2dtun weighed in with a more reflective note:

"He supported the entertainment industry fully. I won't take that away from him."

Sanwo-Olu speaks as CAF officials storm Lagos

Legit.ng earlier reported that officials from the Lagos State Sports Commission received a CAF delegation in Lagos on Monday, August 3, for a pre-event inspection visit.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu confirmed the visit and said his team is working to ensure every detail is in place for the ceremony.

Lagos is preparing to host the 2026 CAF Awards, one of African football's most prestigious annual events.

Source: Legit.ng