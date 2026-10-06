Fireboy DML has explained why he keeps his personal life away from the public eye despite his status as one of Nigeria’s biggest music stars

The singer said limiting what fans know about him has helped him avoid being misunderstood and stay away from unnecessary scandals

Fireboy also shared why he prefers letting his music sell itself instead of relying on publicity stunts or industry drama

Nigerian singer Adedamola Adefolahan, popularly known as Fireboy DML, has opened up about his deliberate decision to keep his private life away from public scrutiny.

The singer explained in a recent video that he gives fans very little personal information to work with, making it difficult for people to form opinions about him based on his private affairs.

According to Fireboy, his low-key lifestyle is one reason he has largely avoided controversies associated with celebrity relationships and public feuds.

Fireboy DML explains why he keeps his personal life away from the public eye. Photos: @fireboy/IG.

Source: Twitter

Fireboy said he does not have a reputation for scandals and rarely gets involved in relationships or interactions with other artistes that could generate unnecessary headlines.

He also disclosed that his approach to music promotion is equally straightforward.

Rather than creating controversy or relying on publicity stunts, the singer prefers his songs to do the talking.

“I don’t have scandals, I don’t relate with other artistes, I don’t sell my music with gimmicks,” he said.

Lagos almost scared Fireboy away

Interestingly, Fireboy’s private personality contrasts with the difficult experience he recalled after relocating to Lagos to pursue music.

He said he was terrified by what he encountered, including seeing someone running mad and dead bodies on the streets.

The singer also mentioned cultists and the appearance of some Lagos residents as things that initially frightened him.

Despite the shock, Fireboy stayed, adapted, and continued chasing his music dream.

Today, his strategy appears simple: make the music, keep the private life private, and let the work speak.

Watch the video of Fireboy speaking about his private life here:

Reactions trail Fireboy's video

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:

@saint_tusk stated:

"Well that's just straight up tyre but why telling us again. U want make dem put eye for your matter abi. U no like this Ur peaceful life abi"

@zaddy_space noted:

"There’s no love in this industry, hence why it looks like a flex to say i don’t relate with other artists , this could have a positive effect which is possibly peace of mind but on the negative side it affects your fame game"

Fireboy DML says limiting what fans know about him has helped him avoid being misunderstood. Photo: @fireboydml/IG.

Source: Twitter

Olamide and Fireboy snub female fan

In other news, Olamide and Fireboy DML showed how little they cared about their fans. The singers were spotted walking out of a bank in Lagos.

In the viral clip, both music stars were seen curving a fan who tried to get a picture with them. "See how them curve that girl wey wear brown gown," a netizen said.

Source: Legit.ng