Nigerian rapper Olamide and record label signing Fireboy DML were recently spotted in Lagos stepping out of a bank

The way Olamide and Fireboy snubbed a female fan who tried to approach them in the trending clip has stirred reactions online

Baddoo and Fireboy didn't break a stride as they walked away, leaving the starstruck fan on their trail

Nigerian music superstar Olamide Adedeji, aka Olamide Baddo and his colleague, Fireboy DML, recently showed how little they cared about their fans.

The singers were recently spotted walking out of a bank in Lagos. In the viral clip, both music stars were seen curving a fan who tried to get a picture with them.

A video of Olamide and Fireboy snubbing an overzealous female fan sparks reactions online. Photo credit: @olamide/@fireboydml@olamide0fficial

Source: Instagram

This is not the first time Olamide has been captured treating his fans badly. Legit.ng recalls reporting when a clip of Olamide pushing an overzealous fan who wanted to grab a selfie with him out of his way. Other times, Olamide has shown massive empathy, giving out gifts to his fans.

Fireboy pretends not to see starstuck fan

Reactions have trailed the viral clip, with many also slamming Fireboy DML for ignoring the starstruck female fan.

The singers walked away when the female fan tried to approach them for a picture, leaving the lady embarrassed.

Check the trending clip below:

Reactions trail Olamide and Fireboy's video

Here are some of comments that trailed the viral clip:

@MeeNvrBckDwn:

"Baba use hair dodge camera."

@TycoonRazzi:

"See how them curve that girl wey wear brown gown."

@realestherchuks:

"People don't learn until they learn in the hard way, now they don curve person pikin wey wear brown gown."

@Davidspredict:

"I go see celeb come Dey jump not me."

@symply_feesarh:

"Omoh! He ignored the girl."

@DiianaD_:

"He maintained composure 100%. Mad steeze."

@Dhavidtips:

"Dem. Shenk that girl. Low key."

@tof_authentic:

"See as dem Dey waka like robots."

@ayofilmmaker:

"The other girl rude sha she said "e WA fe para yin ni bai" ... Some people are not just bothered at all even na president or Dangote some people no care."

@Kadel99:

"Please find that lady that said “e wa fe pa ara yin ni bayi… She’s literally me."

@McRaimex:

"The way Olamide no Dey work with security needs to be studied."

Olamide Signs New Artiste, Senth

Legit.ng recalls reporting when YBNL announced that their boss, Olamide, had signed a new artist for the record label.

Senth reacted to the announcement and described the legendary rapper as a God-sent. He noted that Olamide was sent into his life to save him from damnation.

The new artist would join Fireboy DML and Asake, who are signed to the YBNL and hoped to have a glittering career like his senior colleagues.

Source: Legit.ng