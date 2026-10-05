BBNaija organisers released the full final-week voting results for the Show Ya Sef season, revealing a surprisingly tight race at the top

Temi Nkem edged out runner-up Aikou by a narrow margin, with the closeness of the result sparking heated reactions online

The 21-year-old London-born winner took home a prize package that includes cash, an SUV, and several sponsored rewards

Big Brother Naija has finally put numbers to what was clearly one of its most competitive finales yet, releasing the official voting breakdown from the Season 11 Show Ya Sef grand finale.

Temi Nkem, whose full name is Temitope Chigbue, clinched the title after receiving 25.87% of the final public vote. Aikou came in second with 23.68%, a margin of just over two percentage points that sent social media into a frenzy. The BBNaija official social media account confirmed the full results on Sunday, October 4.

The breakdown of BBNaija's final voting has sparked fresh debate on social media. Credit: teminkem/aikou_ajanaku

Source: Instagram

The remaining finalists finished as follows: Sheba came third with 9.80%, Bluethopia placed fourth at 8.50%, Tram fifth at 8.36%, Flora sixth at 7.71%, Ricky seventh at 7.32%, Oyin eighth at 5.23%, and Barry ninth with 3.53%.

Temi Nkem's historic win

The 21-year-old London-born housemate is now the fifth female winner in BBNaija history.

Her prize package is valued at approximately ₦160 million, comprising ₦90 million in cash, adjusted down from an initial ₦100 million after funds were used for weekly Most Influential Player awards, along with a brand-new SUV and additional sponsored prizes.

Temi Nkem made her mark in BBNaija history with her Season 11 victory. Credit: teminkem

Source: UGC

BBNaija poll showing how viewers voted is below:

Reactions to BBNaija's close vote

The slim gap between Temi Nkem and Aikou dominated conversations on Twitter, with many viewers weighing in on the result.

@OSITY2026 wrote:

"To be honest Aikou is genuinely loved. No body campaigned for him but he got this far. If no be say the campaign and overvoting for Temi Nkem na, Aikou for be the winner of #BBNaija season S11"

@AzubuikeGo92932 said:

"Someone said 'you guys robbed aikou and tram' For aikou I'd accept but for tram nahhh."

@Vincentcoldzy commented:

"Oyin could have been evicted alone,then Ricky and flora together then tram and Bluetopia together too then Sheba alone Temi and Aikou to stand on stage then Aikou to win Production....sighs"

@REALSTARLIONZZ wrote:

"12-in-1 fanbase couldn't win Bitterleaf mummy was humiliated 😂😂 Congratulations TEMI NKEM"

@Holaryeankarcb reacted:

"Be like say na INEC conduct the voting process 😂. Y'all need to do better next time 😜"

@youngladie59898 shared:

"Just 2% Jesus Aikons una really run am"

Araga, Abi reflect on BBNaija exit

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that evicted BBNaija housemates Araga and Abi reflected on their experiences in the reality show, discussing relationships, personal growth and life after the house.

Araga said he did not find love because he is not a “lover boy” and described his experience as neutral, while highlighting his friendship with Timi.

Abi said the show helped her become bolder, despite being emotional and feeling challenged by other housemates over some of her comments.

Source: Legit.ng