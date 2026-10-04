BBNaija Season 11, dubbed the Show Ya Self edition, ran for 70 days before its grand finale on Sunday, October 4, 2026

Nine housemates made it to the grand finale out of the 24 who entered the house on July 26, 2026, competing for N160m

Singers Teni and Oshamo performed at the grand finale, thrilling fans with their hit songs before a winner was crowned

The BBNaija Season 11 grand finale delivered exactly the kind of drama and spectacle fans had come to expect, as Temi Nkem emerged victorious from the Show Ya Self edition on Sunday, October 4, 2026, walking away with the N160 million grand prize.

The season launched on July 26, 2026, kicking off 70 days of intense competition, shifting alliances, heated confrontations, and unforgettable moments that kept viewers glued to their screens throughout.

Aikou, Sheba and Temi Nkem made it to the top three in BBNaija season 11 Credit: bigbronaija

Source: Instagram

9 housemates battle it out in the grand finale

The journey began with 24 housemates, equally split between 12 males and 12 females, each determined to outlast the rest and claim the life-changing prize. After weeks of evictions and strategic gameplay, only nine contestants survived to face the finale: Aikou, Barry, Bluethopia, Flora, Oyin, Ricky, Sheba, Temi Nkem, and Tram.

It was Aikou who ultimately sealed the deal, claiming both the title and the N160 million grand total prize that had been the season's ultimate reward.

Teni and Oshamo light up the grand finale stage

Beyond the competition itself, the grand finale doubled as a full-blown concert experience. Singers Teni and Oshamo both took to the stage, delivering electrifying performances of their hit songs and sending the crowd into a frenzy before the winner was finally announced.

The Show Ya Self edition had proven to be one of the more eventful seasons in the franchise's history, with its blend of twists and passionate personalities keeping audiences engaged right through to the final night.

Singers Teni and Oshamo thrill the audience at BBNaija season 11 grand finale. Credit: bigbronaija

Source: Instagram

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Keivo was disqualified from the BBNaija show following a physical altercation with Tramp.

A video from singer Teni's performance at BBNaija season 11 grand finale is below:

Araga, Abi reflect on BBNaija exit

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that evicted BBNaija housemates Araga and Abi reflected on their experiences in the reality show, discussing relationships, personal growth and life after the house.

Araga said he did not find love because he is not a “lover boy” and described his experience as neutral, while highlighting his friendship with Timi.

Abi said the show helped her become bolder, despite being emotional and feeling challenged by other housemates over some of her comments.

Source: Legit.ng