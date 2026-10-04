BBNaija Season 11: Temi Nkem Emerges Winner of Show Ya Self Edition, Takes Home N160m Grand Prize
- BBNaija Season 11, dubbed the Show Ya Self edition, ran for 70 days before its grand finale on Sunday, October 4, 2026
- Nine housemates made it to the grand finale out of the 24 who entered the house on July 26, 2026, competing for N160m
- Singers Teni and Oshamo performed at the grand finale, thrilling fans with their hit songs before a winner was crowned
PAY ATTENTION: Mark Legit.ng as a preferred source, and our content will appear higher in your Google feed!
The BBNaija Season 11 grand finale delivered exactly the kind of drama and spectacle fans had come to expect, as Temi Nkem emerged victorious from the Show Ya Self edition on Sunday, October 4, 2026, walking away with the N160 million grand prize.
The season launched on July 26, 2026, kicking off 70 days of intense competition, shifting alliances, heated confrontations, and unforgettable moments that kept viewers glued to their screens throughout.
9 housemates battle it out in the grand finale
The journey began with 24 housemates, equally split between 12 males and 12 females, each determined to outlast the rest and claim the life-changing prize. After weeks of evictions and strategic gameplay, only nine contestants survived to face the finale: Aikou, Barry, Bluethopia, Flora, Oyin, Ricky, Sheba, Temi Nkem, and Tram.
It was Aikou who ultimately sealed the deal, claiming both the title and the N160 million grand total prize that had been the season's ultimate reward.
Teni and Oshamo light up the grand finale stage
Beyond the competition itself, the grand finale doubled as a full-blown concert experience. Singers Teni and Oshamo both took to the stage, delivering electrifying performances of their hit songs and sending the crowd into a frenzy before the winner was finally announced.
The Show Ya Self edition had proven to be one of the more eventful seasons in the franchise's history, with its blend of twists and passionate personalities keeping audiences engaged right through to the final night.
In related news, Legit.ng reported that Keivo was disqualified from the BBNaija show following a physical altercation with Tramp.
A video from singer Teni's performance at BBNaija season 11 grand finale is below:
Araga, Abi reflect on BBNaija exit
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that evicted BBNaija housemates Araga and Abi reflected on their experiences in the reality show, discussing relationships, personal growth and life after the house.
Araga said he did not find love because he is not a “lover boy” and described his experience as neutral, while highlighting his friendship with Timi.
Abi said the show helped her become bolder, despite being emotional and feeling challenged by other housemates over some of her comments.
Source: Legit.ng
Olumide Alake (Entertainment Editor) Olumide Alake is a Lifestyle and Entertainment Journalist with 7 years of experience in news media. He holds an awarded certificate from the Editorial CDS during his service year. He has worked with some online media outfits notable are Naijaloaded, Jaguda, Kemifilani. Olumide bagged an award for the best exclusive article at Legit.ng and Best Entertainment Editor 2023/2024. Contact: olumide.alake@corp.legit.ng