A new ranking placed FCT Abuja at the top of Nigeria's education quality index with a score of 62.1 out of 100

The ranking used adult literacy rate, net enrolment rate, pupil-teacher ratio, school density, and exam performance to score each state

South-West states dominated the top 12, occupying four of the six highest positions behind FCT Abuja and Lagos

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering basic and tertiary education in Nigeria and worldwide

FCT, Abuja - The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja has emerged as Nigeria's highest-ranked state for education quality in 2026, according to a new index published by Statisense and NigeriaPolls.

The FCT scored 62.1 out of a possible 100 points in the ranking.

FCT, Lagos, and Oyo are the top states with highest education quality in Nigeria in 2026

Source: Original

The index ranked 12 states using five indicators: adult literacy rate, net enrolment rate, pupil-teacher ratio, school density, and examination performance.

Lagos came in second with a score of 58.4, followed by Oyo at 55.2, Osun at 54.8, and Ekiti at 53.1. Ogun rounded off the top six with 52.7.

This was disclosed by StatiSense via its X handle @StatiSense on Saturday, October 10, 2026/

South-West states dominate rankings.

The South-West geopolitical zone placed four states in the top six positions, with Oyo, Osun, Ekiti, and Ogun all featuring prominently. Anambra, representing the South-East, came seventh with 51.9 points.

Rivers scored 51.2 to take eighth place, followed by Delta at 50.8 and Akwa Ibom at 50.1. Enugu placed 11th with 49.5, while Cross River closed the list at 48.9.

How Nigerians responded to the rankings

The data drew wide reactions on social media. @KemisolaAdekun1 said the dominance of South-West states was not surprising, writing:

"Unarguably!! SW boasts of the best universities in Nigeria as well as FGCs, Teaching Hospitals, Polytechnics, etc. This is without considering the level of exposure amongst its people."

@shodekeGbenga linked the region's performance to historical policy, writing: "Chief Obafemi Awolowo's legacy continues to live on."

@EduBeyondHL urged a practical approach to the numbers:

"This rating will be more important if we can translate it to solving domestic problems in each state. Data are not just figures; they are solutions to problems."

Not everyone accepted the results without question. @Ozonwayo1 challenged Abuja's top position, asking:

"Which quality education dey Abuja, this FCT Abi e get another one??"

@yomiakinsola praised leadership in two zones while raising a concern:

"Kudos to Wike! Kudos to Southwest leadership! What is happening to my dear Ondo State!" Ondo was not among the 12 states listed in the index.

@Samgreatly called for broader investment, writing: "All regions in Nigeria need to invest more in education."

@Dericktolu highlighted Akwa Ibom's performance: "Akwa Ibom is so underrated.. Those people impress me a lot."

Tinubu’s minister commended over Nigeria’s educational strides

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that educational stakeholders commended Tunji Alausa for driving far-reaching reforms across Nigeria’s education sector.

The Ministry expanded technical and vocational education while reducing learning costs through new policy directives.

Polytechnic empowerment, the ASUU 2025 agreement and exam integrity measures strengthened global competitiveness.

Source: Legit.ng