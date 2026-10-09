Priscilla Ojo and Enioluwa Adeoluwa drew online backlash after publicly campaigning for Tanzania's Miss Grand International contestant Jihan

A Nigerian model executive called out both influencers for staying silent when Nigeria's representative Ifeoma was reportedly targeted online

Nigerians flooded social media to criticise the duo for what many described as selective patriotism and a failure to stand with their own

Priscilla Ojo and her close friend Enioluwa Adeoluwa are facing heat from Nigerians after the popular influencers threw their weight behind Tanzania's Miss Grand International contestant, Jihan Mohin Dimachk, while their own country's representative, Ifeoma Uzogheli, competed in the same pageant.

Nigerians react as Priscilla Ojo and Enioluwa face allegations of ignoring local beauty queen. Credit: @its.priscy, @enioluwa, @uzogheli_ifeoma

Source: Instagram

Both Priscy and Enioluwa took to their respective Instagram pages urging their followers to vote for Jihan by liking her photo on the Miss Grand International page, reposting her content and spreading the word.

Priscy framed the campaign as a continental effort, writing, "This isn't just a win for Tanzania; it's for Africa."

Enioluwa echoed the sentiment, declaring, "A win for one of us is a win for us all!" and signing off with a Swahili expression of love for Tanzania.

Backlash from Nigerian model executive

The posts quickly drew criticism, with many questioning why neither influencer had offered the same level of visibility to Nigeria's own contestant.

Nigerian model executive Emmanuel Chukwubuikem posted a lengthy call-out on Instagram, accusing the pair of "convenient patriotism."

He pointed out that when Uzi's social media account was allegedly mass-reported by Tanzanian users, and she spoke out publicly about it, neither Enioluwa nor Priscilla came to her defence.

"Patriotism should not be convenient. You cannot ignore your own representative when she needs you and then expect Nigerians to show unconditional support when it benefits someone else," Chukwubuikem wrote.

He added that their inaction at a critical moment had consequences, noting that some Nigerians would now redirect their votes to other contestants, including Ecuador's representative, as a result.

He also addressed both influencers directly: "Enioluwa, Priscilla, and every Nigerian influencer: your platform comes with responsibility. Nigerians deserve consistency, not selective patriotism."

See the viral Instagram post below:

Nigerians react to Miss Grand International saga

The sentiment resonated widely online, with users calling out what they saw as a double standard.

@asanwa_francisca wrote:

"@enioluwaofficial and @its.priscy, so you guys understand the system, wow. Even when our Miss World Nigeria needed help, you both were nowhere to be found 😢😢😢"

@kingjodyofficial said:

"I thought I was the only one who noticed eye service on their post just to make her friend 😂"

@gift_ndah commented:

"Everyone has a right to choose, but knowing your own country sister is competing in the same pageant, a little support would have been a good idea too."

@monsieurjerry wrote:

"Throwing your own people who actually love you under the bus just to gain love from in-laws who never wanted you for their son is very crazy."

@queencomfort_adenuga shared:

"We cannot keep saying we want Nigerians to succeed internationally if we don't support them when they get the opportunity. 🥹🇳🇬 @uzogheli_ifeoma_ is representing us, and she's doing a fantastic job!"

@adaora.ikpeama added:

"The fact that your own country is competing and no single post to support that's so wrong!!!!"

Neither Priscilla Ojo nor Enioluwa Adeoluwa had publicly addressed the criticism at the time of writing.

Priscilla Ojo and Enioluwa under fire for allegedly snubbing Nigerian beauty queen. Credit: @its.prscy

Source: Instagram

Priscilla Ojo's son's Nanny speaks

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that one of the most moving moments at Juma Jux's surprise birthday celebration came not from a close friend or a fellow celebrity, but from an unexpected voice: the nanny of his and Priscilla Ojo's son, Rakeem.

During her speech, the nanny walked guests through her first encounter with Juma Jux, describing how the occasion led her to approach him with a personal request.

According to her, he did not hesitate to help, and that act of kindness left a deep impression on her.

Source: Legit.ng