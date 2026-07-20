Hanks Anuku shares emotional testimony that followed his viral street appearance

Veteran Nollywood actor Hanks Anuku shared an emotional testimony in church after viral street videos raised concerns about his well-being

The actor opened up about painful personal struggles and how a life-changing spiritual experience renewed his hope and strength

Expressing gratitude for his transformation, Anuku encouraged others to seek faith and healing, leaving many inspired to learn more about his journey

Nollywood actor Hanks Anuku has broken his silence with an emotional testimony at Salvation At The Mountain of God International Ministry (SMOGIM), following viral street videos that sparked concern about his well-being.

Speaking before the congregation, the veteran actor expressed gratitude for his transformation and deliverance.

Hanks Anuku reveals shocking transformation as he testifies in church. Credit: @hanksanuku

Source: Instagram

He began his testimony with joy, saying: “Praise the Lord. Here, I guess, uh, it's a beautiful Sunday, you know. And, uh, a lot of you know me… I guess you must have seen a lot of stuff online about me. But I tell you something, you know. That wasn't me, man. Do I look like that now? Which one would you prefer, this or that? Hallelujah! Well, God did it.”

Anuku revealed that his healing journey began when strangers reached out to him, describing them as “angels and messengers” sent by God. He admitted to facing deep personal trauma, including the painful loss of his partner:

“First, I lost my baby mama… she went to the great beyond too soon. The mother of my children, my son and my daughter over there… I never believed that she would go that soon. And it hurts really deep to the bone.”

He explained that grief had driven him into isolation, but he eventually found divine comfort:

“I just wanted to be like a hermit… until I got knocked off that holy spirit and brought into the presence of God for deliverance and for healing and for divine comfort, which I have now.”

The actor testified that prayers at the church lifted his burdens:

“Last week when I came to church, I was feeling weighty, very heavy and uncomfortable. And after the prayers, when I went back home, I was light like a feather, new like a baby.”

Anuku, now 64, emphasised that his transformation is proof that God can change anyone: “God can change anybody. He changed me. He can change anybody. He changed Saul to Paul. His case is no different.”

He concluded by thanking God, the church leadership, and his supporters, promising to remain steadfast in his faith:

“I’m just going to continue thanking him and making sure that others indeed come to realize that salvation is necessary for a better life and a better tomorrow.”

Watch Anuku Hanks' church testimony below:

Netizens react to Hanks Anuku's testimony

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

mrmofits said:

"👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏 I think this is the best time to donate massively for him and family... no be only when person die we go donate."

v_ibangs said:

"Where are the people who are always quick to make his distress videos go viral? This one deserves the same attention too. Come and spread it! 👏...long live Legend."

sammyekems said:

"I have met this guy a long time ago,he is a very nice guy..He never looks down on anyone...May God see him through...."

otuke.peter said:

"This is how to help someone . God bless you @brightgrillzz."

mriyke1 said:

"Wait a minute 😳 🤔. Did I just hear that he's 64 years? Wow 👌 he looks strong and young for that age. May God restore all that he has lost in a thousand folds. Amen."

Hanks Anuku's church testimony sparks reactions online after viral videos. Credit: @hanksanuku

Source: Instagram

Hanks Anuku claps back at critics

Legit.ng previously reported that Hanks Anuku hit back at critics following the circulation of a viral video that sparked concern about his well-being.

In a video shared by a man who claimed to have met him, Anuku appeared calm and composed as he addressed the controversy.

He dismissed the speculation and urged Nigerians to focus on pressing national issues instead of worrying about him.

Source: Legit.ng