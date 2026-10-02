Zinoleesky announced his first signee, Wazi Yung, under his new Zinodict Music label on Thursday , October 1

The singer made his debut move as a label owner after parting ways with Naira Marley's Marlian Records

Naira Marley dropped a comment on the post that set social media buzzing about the former label duo

Zinoleesky is wasting no time building his music empire. The Nigerian singer announced on Thursday, October 1, that he has signed his first artist, Wazi Yung, to his newly launched record label, Zinodict Music.

Sharing the news on his Instagram page, the singer wrote:

Singer Zinoleesky officially signs his first artiste to Zinodict label. Credit: zinoleesky

Source: Instagram

"Zinodict Music are proud to announce our first artist under my new label. The young and gifted @_waziyung 🎤🍾. Fuji Vibe out tomorrow 🔥 02/10/26."

The announcement marks a significant milestone for Zinoleesky, who officially departed Naira Marley's Marlian Records and set up his own imprint. With Wazi Yung as his first signee, the artist is making clear he intends to build something serious on his own terms.

Naira Marley's comment steals the show

What caught fans off guard was not just the signing itself but who showed up in the comments. Naira Marley, Zinoleesky's former label boss, commented on the post with a short but loaded message: "Up next @_waziyung."

The gesture, widely seen as a show of support from his former boss, sparked an immediate wave of reactions. Many fans read it as a sign that there is no bad blood between the two, with others simply amused at seeing the pair interact so publicly after Zinoleesky's exit from Marlian Records.

Naira Marley shows support for Zinoleesky as he signs his first artiste. Credit: zinoleesky/nairamarley

Source: Instagram

Fan reactions to Naira Marley's support

The comment section lit up once Naira Marley's words were spotted on Instagram. Here is what fans had to say:

@real_horlar_cashy wrote:

"@nairamarley u don be Grandpa lik dis 🤣"

@multyvibez commented:

"@nairamarley boss naira please sign me too"

@qoyum539 said:

"God go continue bless u naira me❤️"

@samskid.sa wrote:

"@nairamarley it's all love"

@kashy_vibez1 commented:

"@nairamarley Big marley foundation always keeps topping 🔝🔥🔥🙌❤️"

@mobility_nation wrote:

"@nairamarley happy boss"

See Zinoleesky's announcement post on Instagram below:

Zinoleesky picks who to save between Davido, Burna and Wizkid

Legit.ng earlier reported that Zinoleesky was almost left confused after a question was thrown at him by skit maker Habeeb Hamzat, aka Peller.

The streamer had been hosting several celebrities on his live TikTok sessions, and he recently had a session with Zinoleesky.

Before the singer left the live stream, Peller asked him a tricky question about his colleagues. According to Peller, if Davido, Burna Boy, and Wizkid were all drowning, who would Zinoleesky save?

Source: Legit.ng