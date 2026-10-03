Zimbabwean billionaire Wicknell Chivayo had publicly celebrated Apostle Joshua Selman just days before his fatal helicopter crash

Chivayo spoke about seeking prayers for protection, wisdom, and divine direction as he pursued his ambition of becoming a multi-billionaire.

His message has resurfaced after Chivayo and his wife, Lucy Muteke, died in the helicopter crash in Zimbabwe.

A message Zimbabwean businessman Wicknell Chivayo shared after meeting Nigerian preacher Apostle Joshua Selman has resurfaced following his death in a helicopter crash.

Chivayo and his wife, Lucy Muteke, died alongside other occupants when their helicopter crashed in Marondera, Zimbabwe, on September 30, 2026. Authorities have opened an investigation into the crash.

Days before the tragedy, Chivayo took to Instagram to celebrate an encounter with Selman at a House of Treasures Church Conference.

Wicknell Chivayo celebrates Apostle Joshua Selman just days before his fatal helicopter crash. Photos: @sir.wicknell/@aposleselman/IG.

Source: Instagram

In the lengthy message, Chivayo described meeting Selman as a “great honour and privilege” and praised his teachings and wisdom.

He also opened up about his ambition of becoming a “MULTI-BILLIONAIRE” and building businesses across Africa and beyond.

But one part of the message has attracted particular attention following his death.

The billionaire wrote that money, intelligence and hard work were not enough for the journey ahead, adding that he needed prayers for “protection, favour and divine direction” over his life and family.

Chivayo said the encounter left him spiritually refreshed and more determined to keep working while keeping God at the centre of his life.

His words have since resurfaced online because of the timing.

However, there is no evidence that Chivayo knew the helicopter crash was imminent. Authorities are still investigating the circumstances surrounding the tragedy.

Read Chivayo's Instagram post about Apostle Selman here:

Reactions trail about Chivayo's post

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:

@troy.datcalmkid.04 stated:

"Sir kindly host AP Joshua Selman in Zim(it would be a dream come true for many people here in Zim)…that man is God Sent"

@real_lewis_litt_16 shared:

"As long as my spiritual father apostole Joshua Selman agrees hats off to you @sir_wicknell much respect. One vision #2030 Pamberi nekubatana pamberi neZanu"

Wicknell Chivayo’s Message to Apostle Selman Days Before Tragic Helicopter Crash Emerges

Source: Instagram

Chivayo's last post on social media sparks reactions

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that billionaire Chivayo's last post hours before his helicopter crash death had raised concern online.

Chivayo published the post on Wednesday, September 30, 2026, just hours before the fatal crash.

Source: Legit.ng