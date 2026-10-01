Popular Billionaire and Wife Die in Helicopter Crash
- Zimbabwean businessman Wicknell Chivayo and his wife, Lucy Muteke, have died alongside four others after a helicopter crashed in rural Marondera
- The businessman, known for his extravagant lifestyle, was reportedly travelling from a rural property he was developing with his wife
- As news of the tragedy emerged, tributes poured in, including from Kenya’s President William Ruto, who described Chivayo as a “dear friend”
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Zimbabwean businessman Wicknell Chivayo and his wife, Lucy Muteke, have died in a helicopter crash that claimed six lives.
The helicopter came down at Kudenga Farm in the Marondera area, about 70km east of Harare, on Wednesday evening, reports the BBC.
Chivayo and six killed in crash
Police said the aircraft had six occupants, including two pilots, and that there were no survivors.
Government spokesman Nick Mangwana confirmed that a prominent businessman, three other passengers and two pilots were aboard the helicopter.
According to Zimbabwean state broadcaster ZBC, Chivayo and his wife had been travelling from Gandami in Chikomba, where they were building a rural home, when the aircraft crashed about 40 minutes after take-off.
The cause of the crash remained unknown as investigators began their work.
Chivayo known for his lavish lifestyle
Chivayo was a prominent and sometimes controversial figure in Zimbabwe, building his profile on business, philanthropy, and extravagant displays of wealth.
He was managing director of Intratrek Zimbabwe, which secured a $172 million solar power project from the state-owned Zimbabwe Power Company.
His business dealings had faced scrutiny, although Zimbabwe’s anti-corruption commission closed a 2023 election procurement inquiry in 2025, saying it found no evidence linking Chivayo or the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission to wrongdoing.
Chivayo was also known for giving luxury cars and large sums of money to celebrities, religious figures and other public personalities.
Kenyan President William Ruto paid tribute to him, describing him as a “dear friend” and remembering his friendship and belief in Africa’s possibilities.
Actress Bukky Mountain dies in Ibadan
Legit.ng earlier reported that the Yoruba movie industry was once again thrown into mourning following the reported death of actress Bukky Mountain under sketchy circumstances.
According to emerging reports, the actress passed away on Wednesday,
March 25, 2026, and was buried shortly after in line with Islamic rites. While details surrounding her death remain unclear, a video capturing moments from her burial has made its way online.
Source: Legit.ng
Olaniyi Apanpa (Entertainment Editor) Olaniyi Apanpa is a seasoned journalist with over 6 years of experience in sports, metro, politics, and entertainment reporting. He has written for renowned platforms such as Opera News, Scooper News, The PUNCH, and currently works as a Senior Entertainment Editor at Legit.ng. A graduate of English Education from the University of Lagos. He is also a trained Digital Marketer from the Digital Marketing Institute, Lagos. Contact: olaniyi.apanpa@corp.legit.ng.