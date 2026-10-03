The family of late Zimbabwean businessman Wicknell Chivayo broke their silence on the future of his estate after his death in a helicopter crash

Family spokesperson Herbert Chivayo addressed mourners at Chivayo's Harare mansion on Friday, October 2, dismissing any talk of family rivalry over the estate

Chivayo died on Wednesday, September 30, alongside his wife, Lucy Muteke, when their helicopter crashed near Marondera, Zimbabwe

The family of late Zimbabwean businessman Wicknell Chivayo has moved quickly to address questions surrounding his considerable estate, making clear that his children will inherit everything he left behind.

Chivayo, who was known for his lavish lifestyle and close relationships with influential figures across Africa, died on Wednesday, 30 September, when the helicopter he was aboard crashed near Marondera, Zimbabwe.

Wicknell Chivayo’s final instructions on his wealth revealed by family. Credit: @sirwicknell

Source: Instagram

His wife, Lucy Muteke, and several other passengers were also killed in the incident. The tragedy triggered an outpouring of grief from business leaders, politicians and members of the public.

Family Shuts Down Inheritance Dispute

Two days after the crash, on Friday, 2 October, mourners gathered at Chivayo's mansion in Harare, where relatives, religious leaders, government officials and friends came together to pay their respects.

It was there that the family's spokesperson and Chivayo's uncle, Herbert Chivayo, took the opportunity to address growing speculation about who would benefit from the late mogul's wealth.

Herbert was unambiguous, ruling out any possibility of the wider Chivayo family laying claim to the estate. He drew a firm distinction between the deceased's children and his extended relatives, insisting the former were the sole rightful heirs.

"We, the Chivayos, are not greedy to go after a late family member's hard-earned wealth. These kids are the rightful beneficiaries of their father's estate, and they will get everything," he said.

Burial Arrangements Still Pending

As of the time of Herbert's address, the family had not yet finalised burial arrangements for Chivayo and his wife, with preparations for the couple's funeral still under way.

The couple's deaths have left a significant void in Zimbabwean business and social circles, and the process of administering Chivayo's estate is expected to unfold in the months ahead.

Wicknell Chivayo’s family reveals how he wanted his fortune distributed. Credit: @sirwicknell

Source: Twitter

Chivayo's last post on social media sparks reactions

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that billionaire Chivayo's last post hours before his helicopter crash death had raised concern online.

Chivayo published the post on Wednesday, September 30, 2026, just hours before the fatal crash. Titled "Appreciating Relationships Built Over Decades… Saved the Best for Last," the lengthy tribute paid tribute to the legal professionals who had supported him over the years.

The message ran to several hundred words and carried a reflective, almost valedictory quality that many followers said they found unsettling in hindsight.

Source: Legit.ng