Chivayo's family spokesperson revealed why mourners will not be allowed to view the remains of the businessman, Wicknell Chivayo, and his wife, Lucy Muteke

Forensic teams are conducting DNA testing to formally identify the remains recovered from the crash site near Marondera

Zimbabwe's President Emmerson Mnangagwa visited the Chivayo family home to offer his condolences following the tragedy

The family of Zimbabwean businessman Wicknell Chivayo has confirmed that there will be no public viewing of his remains or those of his wife, Lucy Muteke, ahead of their burial following a helicopter crash that killed five people on Wednesday, October 1, 2026.

Herbert Chivayo, the businessman's uncle and family spokesperson, made the announcement as mourners gathered at the family's Harare home.

Wicknell Chivayo's family announces no public viewing of his remains and explains why. Photo credit: @wicknellchivayo

Source: Twitter

He said the physical condition of the remains made a traditional body-viewing ceremony impossible, with forensic teams still conducting examinations and DNA testing to formally identify and match the victims, New Zimbabwe reports.

Wicknell Chivayo: What happened in the crash

The helicopter went down at Kudenga Farm, near Marondera, killing all five people on board. Police identified the victims as Chivayo, Lucy Muteke, pilot Calvin Tafirei Soda, co-pilot Courage Mutavirwa, and security aide Saneliswe Magagula.

Recovery of the remains required an extended operation involving forensic officials and funeral workers, with reports indicating that extensive burns and injuries had made identification difficult.

The family has also confirmed that Chivayo and Lucy will be buried together. According to the Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation, Lucy's relatives gave their approval for the couple's funeral arrangements to proceed jointly.

A burial date and location had not been confirmed at the time of publication, as the family said it was waiting for forensic identification to be completed before finalising plans.

Wicknell Chivayo: Family addresses estate and children

Herbert also spoke about the businessman's wishes regarding his children and estate during the mourning period. He said Chivayo had made clear on multiple occasions that he wanted his children to receive the bulk of his wealth in the event of his death, and that the family intended to honour that wish, regarding the children as the rightful beneficiaries.

The crash has attracted significant attention across Zimbabwe given Chivayo's prominence in business circles and his well-documented ties to political, religious and entertainment figures. President Emmerson Mnangagwa visited the family home to offer his condolences, having previously described the businessman as a friend.

Wicknell Chivayo's chats with woman who predicted his death

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Wicknell Chivayo's chats with a woman who predicted his death had emerged after his passing.

The exchange, posted on X on May 28, 2025, shows Mutami confronting Chivayo over politics and money. In one message, she told him bluntly: "Not everyone wants your money, that's what you should know."

She also pushed back against what she saw as his assumption that women sought his attention or gifts, stating she was not among those who, in her words, twerk for his cars.

Source: Legit.ng