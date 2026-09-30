An old sermon by Apostle Michael Orokpo, spiritual son of Apostle Arome Osayi, resurfaced on X on September 29, 2026, amid the ongoing VDM-Osayi dispute

Orokpo, founder of Encounter Jesus Ministries International in Abuja, tackled ego-driven giving and ministries that avoid hard truths in the trending clip

Fans flooded social media to praise the preacher's fearless delivery, with many noting that few pastors speak with such directness

An old sermon by Apostle Michael Orokpo began circulating widely on X on September 29, 2026, drawing significant attention in the middle of the ongoing controversy between social media activist VeryDarkMan (VDM) and Apostle Arome Osayi.

Orokpo is the founder of Encounter Jesus Ministries International in Abuja and was mentored and ordained by Osayi of the Remnant Christian Network.

Michael Orokpo’s past sermon on giving and helping the vulnerable trends amid VeryDarkMan-Apostle Arome Osayi controversy. Photo: orokpomichaelofficial/apostlearome

Source: Instagram

The two went through a period of separation after Orokpo established his independent ministry before later reconciling.

What Apostle Michael Orokpo said in the sermon

In the circulating clip, Apostle Michael Orokpo drew on James 1:27 to argue that genuine religion centres on caring for widows and orphans rather than on ego-driven public displays.

He challenged giving that is motivated by a desire for recognition or awards, insisting that such generosity lacks authentic compassion.

Apostle Orokpo also pointed to situations where aid earmarked for the vulnerable, including orphans and IDP camps, is sometimes diverted by those who claim Christian values while real assistance fails to reach those who need it.

The preacher stated that his ministry would never invite people to solicit support or stroke anyone's pride, pledging to deliver the truth plainly even at the cost of financial backing.

He also addressed the risk that bold, uncompromising preaching carries, including the possibility of arrest, and contrasted that approach with ministries that sidestep difficult conversations.

Why Apostle Orokpo's sermon is trending amid VDM-Osayi controversy

The timing of the clip's virality is tied to the VDM-Osayi dispute.

VeryDarkMan criticised a clip in which Apostle Arome Osayi described Nigeria's national calling as revival and prayer rather than technological advancement, accusing that kind of preaching of discouraging practical progress and pointing to what he saw as inconsistencies.

As Osayi's spiritual son, Apostle Orokpo's earlier teaching on integrity in ministry, refusing to exploit the vulnerable, and choosing authenticity over performance struck many online users as either a contrasting or complementary perspective in the broader debate about the church's role in Nigerian society.

Watch Apostle Michael Orokpo's viral sermon in the X video below:

Nigerians react to Apostle Michael Orokpo's sermon

Reactions from fans poured in, with many praising his directness and lamenting that few ministers in his generation speak with similar candour.

Here is what social media users said:

@seunbass wrote:

"No lies in all he said."

@IheanyiHen13258 said:

"Pure truth and road to salvation!! Hardly you hear this new generation pastor speak this way.. bro na pure pastor a true man of God.. no be all those liars in the of preaching."

@thick_9ne reacted:

"Oh may God bless this man of God, you're indeed a man of God."

@rilenzy shared:

"Power punch line I picked, any day God stop sponsoring us may be God hv better voice to speak for him... Tell u nobody can fight for God."

@JoelUdoh9 wrote:

"If we no longer get sponsorings we stop; when Peter stopped Paul came. Powerful message. Church no supposed be do or die if true true na God call u."

@donovanjosh41 commented:

"I love this man. First time coming across him."

@xcashblog added:

"At least some pastors still have fear of God and conscience."

Michael Orokpo’s sermon on truth, ministry and support for the vulnerable gains fresh attention amid VeryDarkMan-Apostle Arome Osayi controversy. Photo: orokpomichaelofficial/apostlearome

Source: Instagram

Apostles Selman and Arome Osayi’s contrasting messages spark confusion online

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that apostles Joshua Selman and Arome Osayi sparked debate online after separate sermon clips presented contrasting views on Nigeria’s spiritual identity and practical progress.

Osayi described Nigeria as a nation called to revival, prayer and missionary work, while warning against focusing only on economic concerns.

Selman criticised a church mindset that discourages Christians from engaging in business and societal matters, arguing that such thinking could limit practical solutions to issues such as unemployment.

Proofreading by Funmilayo Aremu, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng