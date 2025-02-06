Christian filmmaker and actor, Mike Bamiloye, has warned individuals about how they use social media

The Mount Zion Films boss noted that children of God should be prepared to give an account of how they used social media platforms on judgment day

Bamiloye gave an instance of how some people use social media, and his post got various comments online

Christian filmmaker Mike Bamiloye has admonished people about their usage of social media.

Mike Bamiloye cautions social media users. Image credit: @mikebamiloye

Source: Instagram

The president of Mount Zion Faith Ministries said that children of God should be prepared to stand on the judgment throne of Jesus Christ.

In his Instagram post, the veteran actor said netizens would explain if they used social media for the kingdom of God or against God's kingdom.

Mike Bamiloye and his Christian teaching

The 64-year-old father of three has always spoken about the second coming of Jesus Christ and this time, his post got diverse comments online.

Some netizens noted that some people use social media to pull down pastors while others were indifferent about Bamiloye's post.

Reactions as Mike Bamiloye warns netizens

Legit.ng has compiled some of the reactions as Mike Bamiloye admonishes social media users below:

@mimid_greatest commented:

"In a nutshell, use social media to support the gospel and not pull down men of God. Ndiojoh."

@the_hair_police said:

"Those of you that come online to look for men of God to insult and drag, continue. A word is enough for the wise."

@iamkingofcars reacted:

"I went to Naija recently. Omo, the number of poor people just triplecate! These churches just Dey collect their money."

@madamee_sarah noted:

"And where is the lie?"

@leeemarrrrh commented:

"Pastor please leave the judgment for God. Stop meddling with people and how they decide act."

@kellyraine_ said:

"Tell them Tinubu and co leave us o."

@duke_of_esan_land commented:

"Oga Pastor channel the same energy to our politicians and fake pastors."

@odunola960 said:

"Powerful message but people won’t see."

@klassic_ella reacted:

"Wetin be this one again? We are in 2025 for Christ's sake."

Mike Bamiloye blasts manipulative pastor's wives

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Bamiloye had lamented about how some women who are married to pastors behave.

He noted that these women believe that the pastors cannot beat them or divorce them like unbelievers, hence, they do not see the need to change.

The veteran actor noted that some pastors are not enjoying their marriages but enduring them, and his post triggered massive reactions.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng