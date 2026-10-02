Nigerian content creator Peller shared a video cooking yam and egg sauce for his wife Jarvis for the first time in Ontario, Canada

Peller revealed his mother taught him a special trick of adding sugar to yam while cooking, as he prepared the meal from scratch

The heartwarming video sparked a wave of reactions from fans praising the newlywed for setting a romantic example for men

Nigerian content creator Peller has set the internet buzzing after sharing a video of himself cooking yam and egg sauce for his wife, Jarvis, for the very first time since their marriage, and fans cannot stop talking about it.

The clip, posted on his page on Thursday, 1 October 2026, showed the social media star in his Ontario, Canada kitchen, tackling the beloved Nigerian staple with visible enthusiasm and a generous sprinkle of humour.

Reactions as Peller cooks yam and egg sauce for wife Jarvis in Canada. Photo credit@peller089

Source: Instagram

Peller's yam and egg sauce recipe

From the moment he picked up the knife, Peller made it clear this was uncharted territory, declaring the yam "very strong" as he cut through it.

He placed the pieces in a pot of water, adding sugar, a technique he credited directly to his mother, followed by salt before moving on to the egg sauce.

Peller's cooking video surfaces, fans hail his skill. Photo credit@peler089

Source: Instagram

For the sauce, he blended fresh pepper, seasoned the eggs with salt, and fried everything together in a good amount of vegetable oil.

The streamer even stepped back instinctively as he poured the pepper into the hot oil, wary of splashing. Maggi, extra salt, and more egg went in before he tasted the finished product — breaking into song as he did.

Throughout the cooking process, Peller kept the commentary lively, even apologising for the "amapiano sound" of his blender.

Here is the Instagram video of Peller cooking for his wife:

Fans hail Peller as a 'Lover boy'

The video quickly gained traction, with many fans praising Peller for being intentional and affectionate as a husband. Reactions flooded the comments section almost immediately.

[@ella__emmanuel wrote:

"Peller na correct husband. Men should learn from him ooo"

@egoumez commented:

"It's how I have come to love Peller and Jarvis that amazes me. I love how he's showing men how to love their wives."

@amarannet shared:

"Small boy showing adults how to be romantic and loving. Keep it up peller, I love you both"

@dflowergirlje said:

"Can we all agree that Peller is a lover boy."

@temitope_lodooluwa reacted:

"Peller accent dey accent. Love me an Intentional mann."

@skinrestorantbeautyschool added:

"Men learn from him o"

Peller: YCee defends 'olodo uprising' remark

Legit.ng also reported that rapper YCee responded to criticisms following his remarks about the "olodo uprising" in the country.

The music star drew attention after using Peller as an example to describe the growing popularity of brain-rot content in Nigeria.

Speaking during an interview with Cool FM Lagos, YCee stood by his statement, noting that he would not apologise for mentioning Peller's name.

Source: Legit.ng