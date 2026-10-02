A police officer told an FCT High Court that suspects allegedly confessed to their roles in the robbery that led to Somtochukwu Maduagwu’s death

The witness said investigations indicated that Maduagwu was pushed from her third-floor apartment during the attack

The court heard that eight of the 11 defendants were allegedly involved in the September 2025 robbery at Unique Apartments

Fresh details have emerged in the trial of 11 suspects linked to the death of ARISE News anchor Somtochukwu Maduagwu.

At the resumed proceedings on Tuesday, September 29, a police officer told an FCT High Court that investigations indicated the journalist was pushed from her third-floor apartment during the robbery at Unique Apartments, Katampe, Abuja, Premium Times.

A police officer tells the FCT High Court that suspects allegedly confessed to their roles in the robbery that led to Somtochukwu Maduagwu’s death. Photos: @somtomaduagwu/IG.

Source: Twitter

Police share what suspects allegedly confessed

Assistant Superintendent of Police Douglas Ishaku, a member of the Scorpion Squad, testified that he and another officer took the alleged confessional statements of the defendants.

According to him, investigations showed that only eight of the 11 defendants were involved in the September 29, 2025 robbery.

According to another report by Arise News, the witness also identified the first defendant, Shamsu Hassan, as the person investigators believe shot security guard Barnabas Danlami during the attack.

Ishaku told the court that Hassan allegedly owned a fabricated AK-47 rifle said to have been used during the robbery.

The court also heard that a foreign-made pump-action rifle allegedly belonged to the second defendant, Sani Surajo.

Police reportedly recovered the weapons, alongside daggers and machetes, following the suspects’ arrests.

The prosecution is expected to tender a video recording of the defendants while their alleged confessional statements were being documented.

Justice Mohammed Idris granted the request and adjourned the matter until October 7 for continuation of the trial.

The defendants remain accused persons, and the allegations against them are yet to be finally determined by the court.

The witness says investigations indicated that Maduagwu was pushed from her third-floor apartment during the attack. Photos: @somtomaduagwu/IG.

Source: Twitter

Bandits invade army estate in Abuja

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that kidnapping gangs, known locally as 'bandits' invaded an Army estate in Abuja and kidnapped people.

Legit.ng gathered that the heavily armed men invaded the estate at night, shooting to scare residents.

Despite the presence of soldiers in the area, the kidnappers reportedly went away with their abductees through the hillside.

Source: Legit.ng