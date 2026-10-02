Somtochukwu Maduagwu: Police Witness Finally Shares What Truly Killed Late Arise News Journalist
- A police officer told an FCT High Court that suspects allegedly confessed to their roles in the robbery that led to Somtochukwu Maduagwu’s death
- The witness said investigations indicated that Maduagwu was pushed from her third-floor apartment during the attack
- The court heard that eight of the 11 defendants were allegedly involved in the September 2025 robbery at Unique Apartments
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Fresh details have emerged in the trial of 11 suspects linked to the death of ARISE News anchor Somtochukwu Maduagwu.
At the resumed proceedings on Tuesday, September 29, a police officer told an FCT High Court that investigations indicated the journalist was pushed from her third-floor apartment during the robbery at Unique Apartments, Katampe, Abuja, Premium Times.
Police share what suspects allegedly confessed
Assistant Superintendent of Police Douglas Ishaku, a member of the Scorpion Squad, testified that he and another officer took the alleged confessional statements of the defendants.
According to him, investigations showed that only eight of the 11 defendants were involved in the September 29, 2025 robbery.
According to another report by Arise News, the witness also identified the first defendant, Shamsu Hassan, as the person investigators believe shot security guard Barnabas Danlami during the attack.
Ishaku told the court that Hassan allegedly owned a fabricated AK-47 rifle said to have been used during the robbery.
The court also heard that a foreign-made pump-action rifle allegedly belonged to the second defendant, Sani Surajo.
Police reportedly recovered the weapons, alongside daggers and machetes, following the suspects’ arrests.
The prosecution is expected to tender a video recording of the defendants while their alleged confessional statements were being documented.
Justice Mohammed Idris granted the request and adjourned the matter until October 7 for continuation of the trial.
The defendants remain accused persons, and the allegations against them are yet to be finally determined by the court.
Bandits invade army estate in Abuja
Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that kidnapping gangs, known locally as 'bandits' invaded an Army estate in Abuja and kidnapped people.
Legit.ng gathered that the heavily armed men invaded the estate at night, shooting to scare residents.
Despite the presence of soldiers in the area, the kidnappers reportedly went away with their abductees through the hillside.
Source: Legit.ng
Olaniyi Apanpa (Entertainment Editor) Olaniyi Apanpa is a seasoned journalist with over 6 years of experience in sports, metro, politics, and entertainment reporting. He has written for renowned platforms such as Opera News, Scooper News, The PUNCH, and currently works as a Senior Entertainment Editor at Legit.ng. A graduate of English Education from the University of Lagos. He is also a trained Digital Marketer from the Digital Marketing Institute, Lagos. Contact: olaniyi.apanpa@corp.legit.ng.