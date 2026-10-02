The German Consulate General in Lagos has revealed the verification tools it uses to vet family reunification visa applications submitted by Nigerians

The consulate confirmed it can order DNA testing, spousal interviews, document checks, and age assessments before approving any application

Applicants bear full financial responsibility for any verification procedure the consulate decides to initiate during the visa process

The German Consulate General in Lagos has publicly outlined the steps it can take to verify information submitted by applicants seeking family reunification visas, in a notice that spells out four distinct methods used to confirm the authenticity of applications.

The consulate, which handles visa applications for Nigerians seeking to join family members in Germany, said these procedures aim to guard against fraud while still supporting genuine family reunification cases.

Germany gives 4 verification methods before foreigners bring their parents into the country. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

4 verification methods Germany uses

According to the federal government:

1. The first method is document verification, which applies when submitted paperwork contains inconsistencies such as mismatched names or conflicting dates of birth. The consulate may then dig deeper to establish a clear identity.

2. Spousal interviews form the second tool available to officials. These sessions are designed to determine whether a marriage is genuine and legally recognised, and can be called upon whenever the consulate has grounds to question the nature of the relationship.

3. For applications involving parent-child relationships, DNA analysis may be ordered to confirm biological ties.

4. The fourth method, age assessment, comes into play when officials doubt whether a child applicant is still a minor, which can affect eligibility under the terms of the visa category.

The consulate noted that it will notify applicants in advance if any of these measures are required. Crucially, the applicant bears the full financial burden of all verification procedures, not the consulate.

What Nigerian applicants need to know

For Nigerians navigating the German visa process, this notice is a clear reminder that family reunification applications face rigorous scrutiny. Submitting consistent, verifiable documentation from the outset can reduce the likelihood of additional checks.

Further details on what the visa process may require are available on the official German Consulate General Lagos website.

In a similar report, Legit.ng published that Germany announced it has banned citizens of six visa-free countries from working immediately upon entering the country.

Family reunification visa: Germany releases guidances

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously published that Germany announced its family reunification visa process for foreign spouses joining their partners in the country.

Once they receive a residence permit, they can work anywhere in Germany without restrictions—making the move more than a chance to reunite with loved ones.

Source: Legit.ng