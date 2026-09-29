President Bola Tinubu praised Nigerian filmmakers Damilola Osikoya and Nora Awolowo after they broke a Guinness World Record

The duo behind Black Market set the record for the largest attendance at a film screening in Lagos on Saturday

Tinubu linked the achievement to his administration's push to grow Nigeria's creative economy and empower young talent

President Bola Tinubu has congratulated two Nigerian filmmakers who made global history with their film Black Market, breaking the Guinness World Record for the largest attendance at a film screening.

Recall that a new Guinness World Record for the largest audience gathering for a movie screening was officially confirmed on Saturday, September 26, at Tafawa Balewa Square (TBS) in Lagos, where more than 51,000 people turned out to watch the crime thriller, Black Market.

Tinubu sends message to Black Market filmmakers after Guiness World Record. Credit: abat.

Source: Instagram

A statement signed by Presidential Spokesperson Bayo Onanuga and released on Monday, September 28, in Abuja confirmed that Tinubu reached out to Damilola Osikoya of Switch Visual Production and Nora Awolowo of Rixel Studios following their record-breaking milestone, which took place in Lagos on Saturday.

The President described the feat as a reflection of the remarkable talent powering Nigeria's creative sector, celebrating the filmmakers' creativity, ambition and entrepreneurial drive.

Black Market and Nigeria's creative economy

Tinubu used the occasion to spotlight how sectors like film, music, fashion and art are carrying Nigerian culture to audiences across the world. According to him, Black Market proves what homegrown creativity can achieve when paired with the right scale and business vision.

He also pointed to the broader economic significance of the achievement, noting that Nigeria's creative economy is actively building businesses, generating employment and unlocking new markets for local talent on a global stage.

President Bola Tinubu hails Nollywood filmmakers after Black Market's new feat. Credit: nollywoodwire.com

Source: Instagram

Tinubu's pledge to young Nigerians

Beyond the congratulations, Tinubu reaffirmed his administration's commitment to building an environment where young Nigerians can turn their talents into competitive, sustainable enterprises. He extended his commendation to the entire Black Market production team and wished them continued success in their careers.

Presidency's message about Black Market is below:

Funke Akindele reacts to Black Market success

Legit.ng reported that when actress Omowunmi Dada took to X to share her excitement over the record-breaking achievement, actress Funke Akindele did not hold back her pride for the industry.

Responding to Dada's post, Akindele wrote: "Congratulations, dear. Nollywood to the world. 👍👍👍."

The reaction from Akindele, widely regarded as one of Nollywood's most commercially successful filmmakers, added significant weight to the celebration, reflecting how deeply the moment resonated across the industry.

Source: Legit.ng