A federal high court in Lagos ordered a receiver/manager to take possession of a disputed Victoria Island property linked to Levitikal Realties & Construction Limited

The order came after Maryam Sani Abacha, wife of Nigeria's former military head of state, filed a suit over a joint venture deal gone wrong

The court also restrained Levitikal Realties from selling, transferring, or mortgaging the property pending the outcome of the case

A federal high court in Lagos has placed a disputed property on Victoria Island under the control of a court-appointed receiver, following a lawsuit brought by Maryam Sani Abacha, wife of Nigeria's former military head of state, General Sani Abacha.

Justice Ambrose Lewis-Allagoa made the order on September 29, 2026, in a suit filed against Levitikal Realties & Construction Limited, a company linked to Samuel Ajose, chairman and chief executive of the Levitikal Group and a former Lagos State governorship aspirant.

Judge blocks Levitikal Realties from selling or mortgaging property amid Abacha’s lawsuit. Photo credit: @okwullu

Source: Twitter

The property in question is located at No. 68 Molade Okoya Thomas Street, off Ajose Adeogun Street, Victoria Island, Lagos. It is covered by a certificate of occupancy dated July 4, 1988, and registered as No. 32 at page 32 in volume 1988B of the Lagos State Lands Registry.

How the dispute arose

The case stems from a joint venture agreement for the development of a high-rise building on the site. The landowner subsequently terminated the arrangement, alleging fundamental breaches by Levitikal Realties.

Those allegations have not been finally determined by the court.

The dispute has also spilled into arbitration proceedings, with a notice of dispute and request for mediation and/or arbitration dated September 7, 2026, connected to the property. Separately, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) had previously sealed the property amid an alleged investigation, though that action is unrelated to the current civil case.

The ex-parte application leading to the September 29 order was filed on September 10, 2026, by Adedayo Adesina, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria acting as counsel to Abacha.

What the court ordered

Justice Lewis-Allagoa restrained Levitikal Realties, its directors, officers, agents, and representatives from taking any step to sell, transfer, assign, mortgage, lease, charge, or in any other way encumber the property. The company was also barred from holding itself out to any third party as the owner of the property for any such purpose.

The court appointed the Deputy Chief Registrar of the Federal High Court, or any officer serving as official receiver, to take possession, custody, and control of the property pending the final determination of the motion on notice. As an alternative, the judge approved Bola Adebule & Company, estate surveyors and valuers, or another reputable firm registered with the Lagos State Real Estate Regulatory Agency (LASRERA), for the same role.

The Nigeria Police Force, including the Inspector-General of Police, the Assistant Inspector-General for Zone 2, and the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, as well as the EFCC, were directed to provide security and support for the enforcement of the orders.

The court also authorised Abacha to publish the orders in national newspapers and online media in Nigeria to notify prospective buyers, lenders, investors, and other interested parties of the proceedings and her interest in the property.

The matter was adjourned to November 9, 2026.

Source: Legit.ng