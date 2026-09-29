A supercomputer prediction platform has ranked Lamine Yamal as the frontrunner in the 2026 Ballon d'Or race with a 45% probability

Yamal, who helped Barcelona win LaLiga and led Spain to World Cup glory, is being tipped to make history as the first-ever teenage winner

Harry Kane, who scored 73 goals in all competitions last season, is sitting in second place in the prediction rankings

A prediction by Polymarket's supercomputer has placed Barcelona winger Lamine Yamal at the top of the 2026 Ballon d'Or standings, with the 19-year-old given a 45% probability of claiming the prestigious award when the winner is revealed on Monday, October 26, 2026, at the London Palladium in London, England.

Voting for this year's award closed on Monday, September 28, with at least 100 journalists from the top-ranked FIFA countries casting their ballots.

Spain's Lamine Yamal is the frontrunner to win the 2026 Ballon d'Or, according to Polymarket's supercomputer. Photo by Ben Stansall

Source: Getty Images

While the official results remain sealed until the ceremony, Polymarket's model places Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane directly behind Yamal in the race, ProSport reports.

Yamal chasing historic milestone

Kane's case rests on an extraordinary personal season.

The England captain contributed 73 goals across all competitions for Bayern Munich while also lifting both the Bundesliga title and the DFB-Pokal with the German club, making him a credible rival to the Spanish teenager.

Yamal's own season was no less remarkable.

He helped Barcelona secure the LaLiga title and was a key figure in Spain's World Cup triumph, a combination of club and international success that has placed him firmly in the conversation for the game's highest individual honour.

If the prediction holds, the Barcelona forward would rewrite the award's record books in multiple ways.

According to Zonal Sports, no teenager has ever won the Ballon d'Or in its 70-year history.

The award has been presented 69 times since Stanley Matthews lifted the first edition in 1956, and that record survived the entire era of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, as well as every young talent the game produced during that period.

On the night of the ceremony, Yamal will be 19 years and 105 days old, which would make him the youngest recipient the award has ever had.

That would push Ronaldo Nazário down to second place on that list; the Brazilian legend was 21 years and 92 days old when he won in 1997, nearly two full years older than Yamal would be.

Other records within Yamal's reach

Beyond age, a Yamal victory would carry several other historical footnotes.

He would become the first winner born in the 2000s and only the third Spanish-born player to win the Ballon d'Or, following Luis Suárez in 1960 and Rodri in 2024.

He would also end what has been a five-year wait for Barcelona, whose last winner was Lionel Messi in 2019, before the Argentine departed for Paris Saint-Germain and the club went through an extended drought not seen since the 1960s.

Whether Polymarket's model proves accurate will become clear on October 26. What is already certain is that the 2026 edition carries the potential to deliver a result the award's seven-decade history has never seen.

Eto'o names who deserves to win Ballon d'Or

Earlier, Legit.ng reported about Samuel Eto’o’s public backing of Yamal in the 2026 Ballon d’Or race, ahead of Kylian Mbappé and other contenders.

The Barcelona legend called the teenager “the Ballon d’Or of our hearts” and urged him to keep making fans dream.

Source: Legit.ng