Ayoyemi T. Musa missed admission to Obafemi Awolowo University by just 0.4 points after scoring 277 in his first JAMB exam

Rather than accept a different course, Musa wrote JAMB a second time and gained admission to Osun State University to study Electrical and Electronic Engineering

Six years later, Musa was among 88 First Class graduates out of 3,845 students and dined with the Vice Chancellor as part of the top 2.3%

Ayoyemi T. Musa, a fresh Electrical and Electronic Engineering graduate from Osun State University, has shared a story of rejection, resilience, and academic excellence that has struck a chord online.

Writing on LinkedIn in October 2026, Musa revealed that his university journey almost never began the way he had planned.

UNIOSUN student who missed OAU admission by 0.4 points bags first-class degree. Photo: LinkedIn/ Ayoyemi T. Musa

Source: Getty Images

Six years earlier, he sat his first JAMB examination and scored 277, choosing Obafemi Awolowo University as his preferred institution. He completed the Post-UTME screening, only to discover he had fallen short of the cutoff mark by a mere 0.4 points.

How Musa pushed through the setback

The pressure that followed was familiar to many Nigerian students. Friends and family encouraged him to accept an alternative course, and watching his peers secure admission made the period even harder.

What steadied him was the example of his elder brother, Ayomide Idris Musa, who had faced a similar situation after missing the cutoff for Mechanical Engineering and chose to rewrite JAMB rather than compromise on his goals.

Musa followed the same path. He registered for a second JAMB sitting, this time listing Osun State University as his first choice, earned his admission, and set about proving himself in the classroom.

First class at Osun State University

His academic record speaks for itself. He opened with a 4.28 GPA in his first semester and maintained strong performances throughout, finishing his final two semesters with GPAs of 4.74 and 4.84. His cumulative GPA at graduation stood at 4.55, enough to earn him a First Class degree.

He recorded A grades across several demanding units, including Engineering Mathematics, Control Systems Engineering, Electrical Machines, and Electric Circuit Theory. Beyond academics, he served as Student Academic Director and made regular use of library access to fuel his studies.

Musa was one of 88 First Class graduates from a graduating class of 3,845 students, placing him in the top 2.3%. That achievement earned him a seat at a special dinner hosted by Vice Chancellor Odunayo Clement Adebooye.

Reflecting on that evening, Musa said he sat at the table thinking about where he had come from, where he was, and where he intended to go. He committed to mentoring other students and to building technologies that could shape the future. His immediate ambition is to pursue postgraduate studies in Control Systems Engineering, and he is actively seeking scholarship opportunities or roles in the field.

His LinkedIn post drew warm responses from those who know him personally.

Al-Ameen Adeleke said:

"Congratulations bro 🎊 👏. Truly, the hardwork really paid off."

Dr Adekunle Musa said:

"Congratulations Ayoyemi Temoluwa Musa"

Ayomide I. Musa said:

"Congratulations, Ayoyemi!! This is well-deserved. I never for once doubted your strength. Shine brighter than Sirius!"

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for a number of years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng