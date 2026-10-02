R&B singer Darey Art Alade performed his song 'Pray for Me' live at the funeral of veteran actor Olu Jacobs in Lagos

The tribute held deep significance as Olu Jacobs had starred in the original music video for the 2015 song alongside his wife, Joke Silva

Mourners, including Joke Silva, joined in singing along as large screens displayed clips from Olu Jacobs' career during the performance

R&B singer Darey Art Alade turned a farewell into something deeply personal at the funeral of Nollywood legend Olu Jacobs on October 2, 2026, performing his 2015 song "Pray for Me" live at This Present House Church in Lekki, Lagos.

The moment brought together grief and memory in a way that moved everyone in attendance.

Olu Jacobs, who passed away on September 16, 2026, at the age of 84, had featured prominently in the original music video for the song, playing a father figure alongside his wife, actress Joke Silva.

Darey Art Alade honours late Olu Jacobs with emotional performance at his funeral. Photo: dareynow/olujacobs

Source: Instagram

That connection made Darey's live rendition far more than a musical interlude; it was a tribute that felt written for the moment, even though it had been crafted over a decade earlier.

During the performance, large screens behind the stage displayed a mix of clips from Olu Jacobs' career and footage from the original "Pray for Me" music video.

Joke Silva, seated among the mourners, was seen singing along.

The atmosphere in the church grew reflective as the song's lyrics and visuals wove together the late actor's on-screen legacy with the emotional weight of the occasion.

The song that connected Darey Art Alade to legendary actor Olu Jacobs

"Pray for Me," drawn from Darey's album Naked and featuring the Soweto Gospel Choir, follows the story of a young man who leaves home against his father's wishes to pursue dreams in the city, eventually asking for prayers as hardship sets in.

The 2016 music video, directed by Mex and shot across Abeokuta, Lagos and Johannesburg, cast Jacobs as the patriarch at the heart of that story.

Darey Art Alade had previously spoken warmly about working with Jacobs and Silva, saying their performances added emotional depth to the narrative.

Darey Art Alade performs ‘Pray for Me’ as family and mourners honour Olu Jacobs. Photo: dareynow/olujacobs

Source: Instagram

Olu Jacobs' legacy

Born Oludotun Baiyewun Jacobs and widely known as the "Lion of Lufodo," the late actor trained at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art in London and spent decades building one of the most distinguished careers in Nigerian theatre, television and film.

He co-founded the Lufodo Group and Academy of Performing Arts alongside Joke Silva.

During the funeral service, his son Olugbenga delivered a biography of his father. The private burial followed the church service.

Watch Darey Art Alade’s musical performance for late Olu Jacobs at his funeral in the X video below:

Fans react as Darey Art Alade honours late Olu Jacobs with a soulful performance

Social media users responded warmly to the tribute, with many describing it as a fitting send-off for a man of Jacobs' stature.

@Kelechii_Imo wrote:

"What a beautiful Tribute"

@Atobatele_1 commented:

"Nice one. Kudos to you man ❤️"

@OgbeniAdekunle_ shared:

"Omo Daddy Olu is a legend! LEGENDS CAN NEVER DIE! LCND"

@He_isTIMI said:

"Legendary song to a Legendary star"

@Dcreativepelumi wrote:

"A great song for a legend"

@smith21820 added:

"This has been my favourite music ever since. Rest well legend"

Pete Edochie pays tribute to Olu Jacobs

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Pete Edochie paid a deeply moving tribute to his late friend and colleague Olu Jacobs.

He spoke on the actor's character, their bond, and the grief that comes with losing someone so dear.

Edochie addressed his late colleague directly, acknowledging that death is beyond any human's control once God has ordained a person's time.

Source: Legit.ng