NSCDC Mining Marshals Commander Attah John Onoja delivered a keynote at the 4th Nigerian Nation Builders Annual Conference in Abuja

Onoja disclosed that the Mining Marshals have arrested about 700 suspects and recovered over 100 mining sites from illegal operators

A retired rear admiral representing the Minister of Defence praised Onoja's leadership in protecting Nigeria's solid mineral wealth

Abuja, FCT - The commander of the Mining Marshals under the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Assistant Commandant Attah John Onoja, has called on Nigeria to adopt what he described as "Strategic Resource Nationalism" as a way to build a stronger economy and reduce the country's long-standing dependence on crude oil.

Onoja made the call on Thursday, October 1, while delivering a keynote address at the 4th Nigerian Nation Builders Annual Conference in Abuja. The event was themed "Effective Harnessing and Utilisation of Solid Minerals as Panacea for Nation Building in Nigeria," and brought together participants from government, the private sector, academia and civil society.

Attah John Onoja, Commander of the NSCDC Mining Marshals, speaks at the 4th Nigerian Nation Builders Annual Conference in Abuja. Photo credit: NSCDC Mining Marshals

Source: UGC

Onoja Speaks on Nigeria's Untapped Mineral Wealth

The Mining Marshals commander told participants that Nigeria holds more than 44 commercially viable solid minerals spread across over 500 locations in every geopolitical zone of the country, yet the sector has historically made only a marginal contribution to the nation's Gross Domestic Product. He argued that this gap presents a major opportunity for economic diversification, job creation and industrialisation if the resources are properly harnessed.

Onoja pointed to countries such as Japan, China and India as models, saying they transformed their economies by making national interest central to the management of strategic resources. He urged Nigeria to view its minerals not simply as export commodities but as tools for industrial growth and technological progress.

He also warned that illegal mining remains one of the biggest threats to national development, saying it feeds banditry, terrorism and money laundering while draining government revenues. He argued that no meaningful nation-building can happen when criminal networks are allowed to freely exploit the country's strategic assets.

Mining Marshals Record Arrests and Site Recoveries

Drawing on his experience leading the specialised enforcement unit, Onoja said the Mining Marshals have carried out about 700 arrests connected to illegal mining operations, with several cases already being tried at the Federal High Court. The unit has also returned more than 100 mining sites to their legitimate owners.

He clarified that the Mining Marshals were set up not just as an enforcement body, but as a strategic institution meant to protect title holders, secure mining communities and attract genuine investment to the sector. He also flagged ongoing reforms covering artisanal mining formalisation, value addition and enforceable development agreements that would ensure host communities benefit directly from mining activities.

Tribute From Defence Ministry Representative

Rear Admiral Olusanya Bankole (Rtd.), who represented the minister of defence, General Christopher Gwabin Musa, at the conference, praised Onoja's leadership and commitment to protecting Nigeria's mineral assets. Bankole said the Mining Marshals commander had become a symbol of dedicated public service in the extractive sector and that his work had helped restore investor confidence and protect national revenues.

Onoja closed his address by calling on traditional rulers, legislators, the judiciary, and local communities to collectively support the protection of Nigeria's mineral resources, insisting the wealth beneath the country's soil must translate into prosperity for ordinary Nigerians.

Mining Marshals Launch Operation Against Illegal Mining

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Nigeria's Mining Marshals carried out a joint enforcement and compliance operation across several locations in Nasarawa state, targeting illegal mining activities and verifying that licenced mineral title holders are working within their approved boundaries.

The operation was triggered by complaints of unlawful mineral exploitation in the state. Beyond making arrests, officials set out to confirm that legitimate operators are not straying outside their designated coordinates, a move aimed at protecting mining assets and preventing resource theft.

Source: Legit.ng