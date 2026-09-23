Burial arrangements for veteran Nollywood actor Olu Jacobs have been announced

A Night of Tributes will be held in Lagos ahead of the funeral service, with mourners expected to observe a specific dress code

The actor’s funeral service will take place days after colleagues and loved ones gather to celebrate his remarkable life and career

Burial arrangements for veteran Nollywood actor Oludotun Baiyewu Jacobs, popularly known as Olu Jacobs, have been announced.

According to a burial poster shared by actress Gloria Young on Instagram on Wednesday, September 24, a Night of Tributes will be held on Wednesday, September 30, 2026.

Olu Jacobs died on September 16, 2026, at the age of 84. Photos: Olu Jacobs.

Source: Instagram

The event is scheduled for 4 pm at Glover Memorial Hall, 4 Customs Street, Marina, Lagos Island.

Mourners have been asked to dress in shades of blue for the tribute evening.

But that is only the beginning of the farewell.

Olu Jacobs’ final farewell takes shape

The funeral service for the veteran actor has been scheduled for Friday, October 2, 2026, at 10 am.

It will take place at This Present House, Freedom Way, Lekki Phase I, Lagos, with shades of green listed as the dress code.

Olu Jacobs died on September 16, 2026, at the age of 84. His death was announced by his wife, veteran actress Joke Silva, and their son, Olusoji Jacobs.

Read the burial arrangements for Olu Jacobs here:

Reactions trail Olu Jacobs burial plan

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:

@themelano stated:

"Farewell, Olu Jacobs 🕊️ Your passing leaves a deep emptiness in our hearts, but your incredible legacy will live on forever."

@thesadiqibrahimbooth noted:

"Rest well sir."

Olu Jacobs’ funeral service has been scheduled for Friday, October 2, 2026. Photo: Olu Jacobs.

Source: Instagram

Joke Silva marks husband's 82nd birthday

Legit.ng earlier reported that Joke Silva shared a video to mark the 82nd birthday of Olu Jacobs on Thursday, July 11, 2024.

Silva shared the clip, which is a collage of their old photos, and prayed for him to live long in good health.

The actress was joined by many of her colleagues to celebrate the veteran and wish him well on his special day.

Source: Legit.ng