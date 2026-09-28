Talent manager Asa Asika has singled out Grammy-winning singer Tems as a Nigerian artist whose music continues to perform strongly in the United States

He explained why he believes Tems has carved out a unique position on US radio, regardless of developments in Nigeria

Asika also questioned the common classification of Tems as an Afrobeats artiste, identifying another genre he believes better describes her sound

Talent manager Asa Asika has offered an interesting perspective on Tems’ growing presence in the United States, describing her as one of the few Nigerian artistes whose music can thrive independently of what is happening in the Nigerian music scene.

Speaking during a recent discussion about the international growth of Nigerian music, the manager of Davido highlighted Tems’ performance on US radio.

Asa Asika singles out Tems as a Nigerian artist whose music continues to perform strongly in the United States. Photos: @davido/IG.

Source: Instagram

According to Asika, Tems stands apart because her music can gain traction in the US without depending heavily on developments or trends in Nigeria.

He said:

“The only artist who their music is popping off here first or doing well on radio in the US and it doesn’t matter what’s happening in Nigeria is probably Tems.”

But Asika’s next statement could fuel an entirely different conversation.

The talent manager argued that Tems should not be placed squarely within the Afrobeats category.

Asika described the singer as a “full-fledged R&B artist”, pointing to what he considers the stronger R&B foundation in her sound.

Watch the X video of Asa's interview where he talked about Tems here:

Reactions trail Asa Asika's interview

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:

@Mayowa995415239 stated:

"When Wizkid said it, you all dragged him, including Davido’s manager. Now that it’s no longer favoring any of you at the ceremonial awards, you all suddenly understand what he was saying."

@OtpSize noted:

"See as baba Dey give shout out to rema and tems lowkey if na wizkid Werey go first say iyaga switch to fake America accent all the way from ojuelegba"

@Dannyrockie wrote:

"What Asa Asika is saying is that, it is very okay to branch out. Don't be box into that Afrobeats mentality. You can mix it up. Afrobeats might even be limiting you if you stay in it too long. M.C"

Asa Asika explains why he believes Tems has carved out a unique position on US radio. Photos: @asaasika/IG.

Source: Instagram

Davido gushes over his wife, Chioma

Legit.ng reported that Afrobeats star Davido recently gave fans another glimpse into his relationship with his wife, Chioma Adeleke, after sharing a video of her on his Instagram story on Sunday, September 20, 2026.

In the clip, Chioma showed off her bone-straight hairstyle while admiring herself, prompting a sweet reaction from her husband. Davido gushed over Chioma as he shared the moment with his followers.

Source: Legit.ng