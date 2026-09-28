Apala music legend Musiliu Haruna Ishola made a bold public request to the Ooni of Ife during the 2026 Olojo Festival

The veteran musician explained that the jeep the Ooni gifted him six years ago had aged, prompting him to appeal for a replacement

The Ooni's reaction to the request has since gone viral, drawing widespread attention online

A heartwarming exchange between Apala music legend Musiliu Haruna Ishola and the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, at the 2026 Olojo Festival has set social media buzzing.

During his performance on stage before the monarch, the veteran musician paused to make a very personal appeal: he wanted a new car.

Apala legend makes bold request to Ooni of Ife for a new car. Credit: Ooni of Ife

Source: Instagram

Musiliu told the Ooni that he had driven to the festival in the jeep the monarch gave him six years ago, and that the vehicle had since seen better days.

He openly asked the royal father to consider replacing it.

Ooni's generous response at Olojo Festival

The Ooni did not hesitate. He agreed to gift the Apala legend a brand-new jeep, sending the crowd into a frenzy and visibly delighting Musiliu himself.

The musician responded by showering the monarch with praise, observing that true leadership has nothing to do with age.

What followed was a joyful moment as Musiliu serenaded the Ooni with some of his classic songs, and the monarch sang along, clearly moved by the performance.

Documenting the moment on Instagram, Soyoyotv wrote:

"At Olojo Festival 2026, His Imperial Majesty, the Ooni of Ife, honored The Apala President, @musiliubabatunde with a brand-new Jeep. After six years, this remarkable royal gift marks another unforgettable milestone in his musical journey. Alhamdulillahi. May this honor bring even greater heights."

Watch the viral video between Musilu and Ooni:

Who Is Musiliu Haruna Ishola?

Musiliu Haruna Ishola carries a weighty musical legacy. He is the son of the late Apala master Haruna Ishola, and has spent his career breathing new life into the traditional Yoruba percussion-driven genre for younger audiences.

His landmark 2000 album *Soyoyo*, named after the iconic title track, remains one of the defining moments of his artistic revival of Apala music.

The Olojo Festival appearance added yet another chapter to a career built on cultural pride and royal patronage.

Apala legend Musiliu Haruna Ishola makes heartfelt appeal to Ooni of Ife. Credit: @ooniofife

Source: Twitter

Olori Ashley speaks about her son's position

Legit.ng reported that Olori Folashade shared a lovely video to capture her pregnancy journey with her fans on social media.

In the clip, she shared how her baby bump grew till she had her baby in her hands.

She gushed over the gift. In the caption of her post, she said her son was the crowned prince of Ife and shared the reason for her bold claims.

Source: Legit.ng