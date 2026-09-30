Apostle Michael Orokpo called out VDM during a church service for mocking a colleague's physical appearance while giving life advice

The clash stems from Apostle Arome Osayi's IEC 2026 sermon positioning Nigeria as a nation with a divine end-time spiritual assignment

VDM and Solomon Buchi had both challenged Osayi's message, arguing it discouraged innovation and ignored the Church's ethical failures

Apostle Michael Orokpo has delivered a pointed rebuke at VeryDarkMan (VDM) following the social media activist's criticism of fellow clergyman Apostle Arome Osayi, accusing him of lacking the moral standing to counsel Nigerians.

Speaking during a recent church service, Orokpo did not hold back.

VDM draws Apostle Michael Orokpo’s attention after taunting Arome Osayi’s face. Credit: @verydarkman, @apostlearome

Source: Instagram

He argued that anyone who mocks another person's physical appearance has no business positioning themselves as an adviser to the nation.

"You are making mockery of somebody's physical issues. And then you want to advise Nigerians? If you don't have ethical values, how can you even begin to tell us how to live?" he said.

Orokpo also challenged VDM's framing of America as a nation built purely on technology and innovation, insisting that the country's prosperity has deep Christian roots.

He pointed to the phrase "In God We Trust" on the US dollar and the image of Moses in the American parliament as evidence that Western civilisation was shaped by Judeo-Christian values, not secular ingenuity alone.

What Apostle Arome Osayi said about Nigeria

The controversy began after Osayi's sermon at the International Eagles Conference (IEC) 2026, where he described Nigeria as a nation with a unique spiritual calling.

He argued that the country's ongoing suffering is a form of divine preparation rather than a consequence of poor leadership, urging ministers not to judge Nigeria's destiny through its economic struggles.

"Our calling as a nation is revival. God wants to generate something from here that He will export to the nations of the world," he said.

Apostle Michael Orokpo reacts to VDM’s comment about Arome Osayi, issues warning. Credit: @verydarkman, @apostlearome

Source: Instagram

VDM and Solomon Buchi push back

VDM responded by accusing Osayi of conditioning Nigerian youths to abandon ambition in favour of prayer, while simultaneously relocating his own family to the United States, a country he described as having been built on intellect and innovation rather than spiritual fervour.

"You moved your family to a country that is not built with prayers, that the youths were encouraged to think outside the box," VDM argued, citing figures like Mark Zuckerberg, Jeff Bezos, and Elon Musk as examples of American excellence rooted in invention, not intercession.

Social commentator Solomon Buchi raised a separate objection, questioning the credibility of Nigeria's Christian identity given the country's entrenched culture of corruption, arguing that the Church has lost much of its ethical authority over time.

Orokpo, responding to both critics, insisted that VDM misunderstands the distinction between physical and prophetic destiny, adding that the activist's own influence was shaped by the prayers of the church, whether he acknowledges it or not.

Watch Apostle Orokpo's full response in the video:

VDM taunts Apostle Arome as he returns to Nigeria

Legit.ng reported that Verydarkman landed in Nigeria on Monday, September 28, after returning from China amid his ongoing feud with Apostle Arome Osayi.

Following his arrival, the activist appeared to embrace the “son of the devil” label used by his critics, turning the phrase into part of his response to the controversy surrounding him.

VDM also announced a week dedicated to Apostle Arome Osayi and the cleric’s supporters. In his post caption, the activist warned that he would focus on the cleric and his sympathisers, drawing attention from followers and adding another development to the ongoing feud.

Source: Legit.ng