The Super Eagles landed at Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja in the early hours of Wednesday following their defeat in Bissau

Guinea-Bissau's Wild Dogs beat Nigeria with goals from three different scorers at the September 24 Stadium in Bissau

Nigeria now face a difficult path to qualify for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations co-hosted by Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda

The Super Eagles squad and technical staff touched down at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja in the early hours of Wednesday, returning home after a painful defeat to Guinea-Bissau in their 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier.

The Wild Dogs of Guinea-Bissau put on a commanding performance at the September 24 Stadium, with Franculino Dju, Mama Balde and Alvaro Djalo all finding the net to hand Nigeria a heavy loss on home soil for the visitors.

Super Eagles players land in Abuja after loss to Guinea-Bissau. Photo by Franck Fife/AFP.

Source: Getty Images

The result has left Nigeria with serious work to do in their push to secure a spot at the 2027 AFCON tournament, which will be jointly hosted by Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda.

Super Eagles land in Abuja

A video shared on X by Oganla Media captured the moment the team arrived back in Nigeria through the Abuja airport.

The squad is not expected to remain together for long. Most players will travel back to their respective clubs following the qualifier, while a selected group will stay together and travel to Europe ahead of a friendly against Russia scheduled for October 6.

As noted by NFF, captain Wilfred Ndidi, goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali and winger Moses Simon are among the players named in both the AFCON qualifier squad and the friendly list, meaning they will prepare to make the trip to Europe rather than return to their clubs immediately.

The defeat to Guinea-Bissau has intensified scrutiny on the Super Eagles ahead of what promises to be a challenging qualification campaign, with Nigeria now needing strong results in their remaining fixtures to keep their AFCON hopes alive.

Chelle highlights what Nigeria needs

Legit.ng previously reported that Eric Chelle highlighted what Super Eagles must do to qualify for AFCON 2027 after losing 3-0 to Guinea-Bissau.

The manager admitted that every one of the remaining four matches is a must-win, starting with the double-header against Tanzania in November.

Source: Legit.ng