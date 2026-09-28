Pastor Jerry Eze held a massive prayer conference at Manchester United's Old Trafford stadium on Saturday, September 26, 2026

Tens of thousands of worshippers who travelled from countries including Australia, Sweden and North Macedonia were turned away from the venue

The pastor went on his knees in a video posted on Monday, September 28, to personally address those who could not gain entry

Pastor Jerry Eze has issued a heartfelt, kneeling apology to the tens of thousands of worshippers who were turned away from his prayer conference at Old Trafford, Manchester United's iconic stadium, on Saturday, 26 September 2026.

The event drew an overwhelming number of attendees who had travelled from across the globe to be part of the programme. Despite the vast capacity of the Old Trafford ground, crowds far exceeded what the venue could accommodate, leaving large numbers of devoted worshippers unable to gain entry.

Reactions as Pastor Jerry Eze kneels and apologises to people turned back from Old Trafford Prayer Conference. Photo credit@realjerryeze

Source: Instagram

In a video shared on Instagram on Monday, 28 September, Eze dropped to his knees as he addressed the situation, visibly moved by the pain his congregation had expressed online.

"I want to sincerely, from the depth of my heart, apologize. Apologize to the tens of thousands of people who were turned back. Some people traveled very far from Australia, from North Macedonia, from Sweden, from different parts of the world to come. I felt so sorry," he said.

Jerry Eze explains what happened at Old Trafford

The pastor was clear that the decision to turn attendees away was not made by him or his Streams of Joy ministry, placing responsibility squarely with the stadium management.

"Of course, you know me. It was beyond my control. If it was something I could influence, and you know it wasn't something that streams of joy people could influence. It was the stadium people that did what they had to do," he said.

Pastor Jerry Eze speaks about people turned back from Old Trafford Prayer Conference. Photo credit@realjerryeze

Source: Instagram

The cleric added that he had been closely following the reactions pouring in across social media and felt compelled to address the affected worshippers directly.

"People of God, I want to say, I'm sorry. It will not happen again. I see your pain as you post about it on social media and you talk about it wherever you go to. I want to say I'm sorry. Please forgive us. I'm sorry," he concluded.

Watch the Instagram video of Pastor Jerry Eze apologizing to people here:

How fans reacted to Jerry Eze's apology

Legit.ng compiled reactions from social media users below:

@neena_prime wrote:

"If stadium no contain, where else we wan use ooo."

@iamruthboniface reacted:

"You are forgiven man of God but e pain me sha"

@rennykg commented:

"Humility at it PEAK… Truly a Man of God."

@adjoa446 shared:

"Aww we accept the apology the painful but was the way we were spoke to. It was so distasteful but indeed we still hurried to our hotel rooms to listen and it was amazing thanks for everything"

@factoryfittedfrank_ltd_edition stated:

"Humble and taking full responsibility. That's a servant-leader attitude."

@mzgreycee wrote:

"And it wasn't even his fault, registration was opened for over a month, when it reached capacity they announced that it was closed, he even announced countless times that if you weren't able to register don't come you can join online, it's to plan for bigger capacity next year … my heart was filled with joy"

Jerry Eze shares his touching encounter

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Pastor Jerry Eze opened up about his meeting with a woman who terribly beat up his mother when she was alive.

Pastor Jerry Eze said his family lived with the woman in the same compound years ago. When the woman showed up to see him on November 26, Pastor Eze shared what happened next.

Source: Legit.ng