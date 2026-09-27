Eight Fenerbahce players were asked to name the Nigerian footballer that comes to mind when they hear the word Nigeria

Most players named Austin Jay-Jay Okocha, who played for Fenerbahce during his career

Former Manchester United star Mason Greenwood gave a different answer, naming a Chelsea legend instead

Eight Fenerbahce players have revealed the Nigerian footballer they associate most with the country, with the majority settling on club legend Austin Jay-Jay Okocha while conspicuously leaving out current Galatasaray striker Victor Osimhen.

The responses came from a video shared on Instagram by Sport MTS, in which players were asked a simple question: who do you think of when you hear Nigeria?

Austin Jay-Jay Okocha during a visit to his former club Fenerbahce. Photo by Ali Atmaca.

Source: Getty Images

Marco Asensio, Romelu Lukaku, N'Golo Kante, Dorgeles Nene, Vedat Muriqi, Mert Muldur, and Archie Brown all gave the same answer — Okocha.

Former Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood broke from the group, naming Chelsea icon John Obi Mikel instead.

Why Okocha was the top pick

The near-unanimous choice of Okocha is hardly a surprise. The playmaker is widely regarded as Nigeria's greatest ever footballer, and he spent part of his career at Fenerbahce before later starring for Bolton Wanderers in the Premier League.

His time in Istanbul left a lasting impression, making him a familiar name within the club's culture.

Nigeria has produced a remarkable number of footballers in European football over the decades, with Osimhen currently considered the finest active Nigerian player on the continent.

The 26-year-old joined Galatasaray on loan from Napoli in 2024 and has been one of the most talked-about strikers in the Turkish Süper Lig.

The absence of Osimhen from every response drew attention, given his standing in the game. Many observers believe his omission was deliberate, rooted in the fierce and long-standing rivalry between Fenerbahce and Galatasaray.

The two Istanbul clubs are among the most competitive derbies in European football, and naming a Galatasaray player in a positive context would be seen as crossing an unspoken line.

Why Okocha adopted Jay-Jay as his name

Legit.ng previously reported that Okocha revealed how the name Jay-Jay came to be and why he adopted it as his official name on his passport.

The legendary footballer revealed that it was his brother’s name which stuck with him during their street football days in Enugu and was easier to pronounce when he moved to Europe.

Source: Legit.ng