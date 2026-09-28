Anita Joseph’s Ex-husband Drags Actress and Popular Pastor, Speaks About His Late Child
- MC Fish, Anita Joseph's ex-husband, went public with explosive allegations against the actress, claiming to have screenshots and tapped recordings
- The comedian disputed claims that Anita bankrolled their marriage, alleging he took loans to fund a lifestyle she later used against his reputation
- MC Fish also made a shocking claim linking the actress's use of waist trainers to the loss of their child
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Anita Joseph's ex-husband, Fisayo Olagunju, popularly known as MC Fish, has gone public with a string of serious allegations against the actress, hinting at explosive revelations involving her and a prominent clergyman.
In posts shared via his Instagram Stories, MC Fish warned his estranged wife that he holds screenshots and recorded audio of her dealings with the unnamed man of God.
He also made a deeply personal accusation, claiming that her consistent use of waist trainers contributed to the loss of the child they shared.
"Remember I have screenshots and tapped recordings of all ur dealings with that certain man of God. Remember I told you it was because of all those waist trainers u are wearing that you lost my child," he wrote.
MC Fish fires back at financial claims
A significant portion of his post addressed what he described as false narratives about who truly funded their marriage.
The MC maintained that it was his money, supplemented by loans, that sustained the lifestyle they presented to the public, not Anita's.
He challenged her account of a Dubai trip, insisting he paid for the tickets and covered all their meals throughout the month-long stay.
He also alleged that the Chevron home they rented was in his name and that, after their separation, she was eventually evicted from the property.
"This has been over a year since my separation. You claimed that you fed me when all we did was use my hard-earned money and take loans to add to that just to keep up a fake lifestyle," he wrote.
Allegations of pride, ego, and business connections
MC Fish further claimed that Anita's current car dealership business came through a contact he personally introduced to her, suggesting her recent business footing owes more to his network than her own initiative.
He also accused her of undermining a close friend's opportunity, alleging she persuaded a philanthropist to downsize a car gift meant for the friend, which he attributed to ego.
"Ego and pride is a very bad thing," he concluded in the post, which he described the marriage as a "nightmare" he was grateful to have escaped.
Anita Joseph has not publicly responded to the allegations at the time this article was published.
See MC Fish's viral Instagram rant:
Anita Joseph under fire for defending May Edochie
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Anita Joseph faced backlash after congratulating May Edochie on the launch of her cosmetics line, Qm Beauty Cosmetics, on Amazon.
A troll mocked her for “making noise” over what they considered a minor achievement, prompting Anita Joseph to clap back with a fiery response.
Her defence of May Edochie quickly drew praise from fans, who applauded her loyalty and unwavering support.
Source: Legit.ng
Chinasa Afigbo (Entertainment Editor) Chinasa Afigbo is a pop culture/music journalist and content writer with over four years of experience in other mainstream media organisations, including Vanguard Media and Guardian Life. She holds a degree in Information Management Technology from the Federal University of Technology, Owerri (FUTO). She also moved on to pursue a program in media and communications. Chinasa has also been published in other Intl journals, like The African Report. Reach her at: chinasa.afigbo@corp.legit.ng.