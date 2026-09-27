Qatar's Ministry of Interior published the requirements for Iranian nationals seeking a business visa on arrival, covering fees, documents, and financial proof

The on-arrival visa grants multiple entries for an initial period of 30 days, with an option to extend the stay further

Applicants must meet six specific conditions, including holding a minimum amount of cash or a valid credit card and presenting a hotel reservation

Qatar's Ministry of Interior has outlined six conditions that Iranian nationals must satisfy to qualify for a business visa on arrival, setting clear financial and documentary requirements for the application.

The visa allows multiple entries into Qatar and is valid for an initial stay of 30 days. Holders who need more time can extend it for up to five additional months, giving eligible travellers a potential stay of nearly six months in total.

Qatar lists 6 conditions foreigners must meet to get business visa on arrival. Photo: Getty

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Six conditions for Qatar on-arrival business visa

1. To qualify, applicants must hold at least 5,000 Qatari riyals in cash or carry an equivalent valid credit card to demonstrate sufficient funds for the duration of their visit.

2. A return ticket covering both the inbound and outbound journey is also mandatory before boarding.

3. Travellers must additionally present confirmed hotel accommodation for the full period of their stay in Qatar.

4. An official invitation from a company registered in the country is required, making clear that the visa is intended strictly for business purposes rather than tourism.

5. The applicant's passport must also carry a validity of more than six months at the time of entry.

6. The processing fee for the on-arrival business visa is set at 200 Qatari riyals.

All six conditions must be met simultaneously; meeting only some of them does not guarantee eligibility.

The announcement was published on Qatar's official Ministry of Interior portal, which lists the full terms and conditions for the visa category under the General Administration of Nationality, Borders, and Expatriate Affairs.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for a number of years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng