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BBNaija S11: Tram Gets Major Recognition Moments After Fake Eviction
Celebrities

BBNaija S11: Tram Gets Major Recognition Moments After Fake Eviction

by  Olaniyi Apanpa
2 min read
  • Tram has emerged as the Most Influential Player for week nine of BBNaija ‘Show Ya Sef’
  • The recognition came shortly after he was fake-evicted from the house alongside fellow housemate Ricky
  • Tram took over from Keivo, who received the week-eight title and an EarPods reward after winning the customary spin game

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Big Brother Naija ‘Show Ya Sef’ housemate Tram has secured another major milestone in the reality show after being named the Most Influential Player for week nine.

The announcement came at an interesting point in his BBNaija journey, shortly after Tram and fellow housemate Ricky were fake evicted from the house.

Tram, BBNaija, eviction
Tram emerges as the Most Influential Player for week nine. Photos: @trammania/IG.
Source: Instagram

Tram takes over from Keivo

With the week-nine recognition, the housemate succeeds Keivo, who was named the Most Influential Player for week eight.

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Keivo had become the seventh housemate to receive the title this season and was rewarded with a pair of EarPods after taking part in the customary spin game.

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Tram’s latest achievement now puts him in the spotlight as the competition enters another crucial stage.

While being named Most Influential Player may sound like a powerful advantage, the title does not come with immunity from eviction.

The recognition, introduced during the ‘10/10’ season, is based on internal metrics designed to measure how much impact a housemate has on the show.

These include driving conversations, influencing group decisions, contributing to house strategies, and performing during challenges.

Watch the moment Tram was awarded the award here:

Tram, BBNaija, season 11
Tram takes over from Keivo, who received the week-eight title. @bbnaija/IG.
Source: Instagram

BBNaija: All you need to know about Nomy Whitney

Legit.ng earlier gathered facts about Nomy from BBNaija, whose real name is Whitney Nneoma Chukwu.

The fashion designer and entrepreneur is one of the 24 housemates competing on Big Brother Naija Season 11.

Nomy entered the show to promote her brand, Ambition by Witme, and compete for the ₦160 million grand prize.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Olaniyi Apanpa avatar

Olaniyi Apanpa (Entertainment Editor) Olaniyi Apanpa is a seasoned journalist with over 6 years of experience in sports, metro, politics, and entertainment reporting. He has written for renowned platforms such as Opera News, Scooper News, The PUNCH, and currently works as a Senior Entertainment Editor at Legit.ng. A graduate of English Education from the University of Lagos. He is also a trained Digital Marketer from the Digital Marketing Institute, Lagos. Contact: olaniyi.apanpa@corp.legit.ng.

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Nigerian Celebrity GistsBig Brother Naija - BBNAIJA
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