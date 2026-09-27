South African Police Service confirmed 17 people were shot dead at a bar in Wedela township, southwest of Johannesburg, on Saturday night, September 26

A second mass shooting at a store in Lwandle, near Cape Town, left 10 people dead in the early hours of Sunday, September 27

The two attacks followed a mass shooting near Durban days earlier that killed 11 people, including a pregnant woman

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering world news.

Johannesburg, South Africa - At least 27 people are dead after two separate mass shootings struck communities near South Africa's two largest cities within hours of each other, police announced on Sunday, September 27.

As reported by The Business Standard, the South African Police Service said gunmen carrying AK-47 rifles and pistols opened fire at a bar in Wedela, a township located southwest of Johannesburg, on Saturday night, September 26, killing 17 people.

South Africa mass shootings leave at least 27 people dead near major cities as the government struggle to contain the menace. Photo credit: Getty

Source: Getty Images

In a second statement, police confirmed that 10 more people died after gunmen attacked a store in Lwandle, a community near Cape Town, at around 1 a.m. on Sunday, September 27.

No arrests had been made in either case as of Sunday, September 27, police said. Preliminary reports indicate that authorities are hunting multiple suspects in both incidents.

South Africa: Third mass shooting in days

The twin attacks follow a deadly shooting at a house party near Durban, on South Africa's east coast, earlier in the week, which claimed 11 lives, including that of a pregnant woman.

The three incidents within such a short window have raised alarm over gun violence in the country.

South Africa has long struggled with high rates of violent crime, and attacks involving AK-47 rifles at social gatherings have become a recurring pattern in township communities.

Police regularly appeal for anonymous tip-offs through the Crime Stop hotline (08600 10111) or the MySAPS app to gather actionable intelligence. South Africa’s Firearms Control Act requires licence applicants to undergo background checks and competency tests and be at least 21 years old.

Investigations into all three latest shootings remain active, with police yet to identify or apprehend any of the gunmen involved in the Wedela and Lwandle attacks, Al Jazeera reported.

A video report on the unfortunate situation in South Africa can be watched below via the X post:

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Nigerian man shot dead at South African bar

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a 40-year-old Nigerian man, Olatunde Olaleye, was shot dead in Pretoria, South Africa, after a dispute with a customer over a drinking glass at the bar where he worked.

The deceased, a native of Ikere-Ekiti in Ekiti State, was killed while on duty at Spanata Bar and Grills in Mamelodi, Pretoria.

The Nigerian Union in South Africa (NUSA) confirmed his death in a statement issued by its president-general, Smart Nwobi.

Source: Legit.ng