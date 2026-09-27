Precious Sobande, who was once used as a cautionary tale by her teachers after repeating SS3, shared her academic journey on LinkedIn in September 2026

Sobande started university with a 4.57 GPA but faced a dip in her 300-level second semester that nearly cost her the First Class she had worked towards

She sat for both her final university exams and her ICAN professional exams at the same time during her most demanding year

Precious Sobande, a Nigerian woman who was made to repeat her final year of secondary school after failing to meet university admission requirements, has graduated from university with a First Class and qualified as a Chartered Accountant before collecting her degree.

Sobande, who had previously served as an Assistant Head Girl at her first school, shared the full arc of her journey on LinkedIn in September 2026. She described returning to secondary school as one of the most humbling experiences of her life.

A LASU student who has repeated SS3 finally bags first class. Photo: LinkedIn/ Precious Sobande

Source: UGC

At her new school, teachers pointed to her as an example of what could go wrong, and one teacher who had moved from her old school even attributed her failure to her former friends. She said she simply smiled.

LASU: From repeated SS3 to 4.55 CGPA

Rather than coast through the repeated year, Sobande said she returned with purpose. She spent long stretches alone as the youngest student in her class, leaning on prayer, music, and her personal goals to stay motivated. It was during that period, she revealed, that her ambition to become a chartered accountant and care for her mother quietly took root.

University brought its own turbulence. Her CGPA climbed steadily from a 4.57 GPA in her first semester but dipped to 4.47 by her 200-level second semester. A harder blow came in her 300-level second semester, when her GPA fell to 3.95, pulling her CGPA down to 4.48. With only one academic session remaining and a notoriously demanding department ahead, she admitted she nearly let go of her First Class ambition entirely.

Her final year proved to be her most gruelling. She sat for both her university finals and her last Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN) professional examination at the same time. A strained relationship with her Head of Department following a minor misunderstanding added to the pressure. Despite all of it, she closed out her studies with a CGPA of 4.55, graduating with First Class honours and entering the profession as a qualified Chartered Accountant.

Connections react to LASU first-class graduate's story

Her LinkedIn post drew a warm response from her LinkedIn network.

Blessing Ajibokun said:

"This is such a powerful reminder that success is the cumulative result of consistency, smart work, prayers, and patience over time. The delayed gratification, the setbacks, and still choosing to keep pushing that's the real story behind the 4.55 CGPA and becoming a Chartered Accountant before graduation. What a journey! Thanks for sharing this."

Phebe Ogede wrote:

"Guurrrrllll you blow my mind always. Keep it going. The Lord is with you."

Ugwu Chukwuemeka shared:

"What a powerful reminder of Endurance at the core of it. Being speech impaired growing up, because of environment it affected me a great deal in expression in my secondary school days. So I clearly understand your feelings repeating a class. But congratulations Dear. You won."

In a related story, UNILAG's best graduating student shared how he was rejected by the University of Ibadan, while another graduate staged a one-man protest over unemployment.

LASU BGS shares admission experience

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Lagos State University's (LASU) best graduating student opened up about her admission experience.

In an insightful interview with Legit.ng, the young lady shared her admission struggle, experience in school, and future goals.

Source: Legit.ng