George Nyamekye, a graduate of KNUST School of Medical Sciences, celebrated becoming a medical doctor after years of self-doubt

The new doctor revealed he wrote his WASSCE in 2019 without believing he could meet the cut-off point required for medicine

Nyamekye credited his journey from Agogo State Senior High School to KNUST to faith, sharing his story on X

George Nyamekye, a graduate of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) School of Medical Sciences, has gone viral on X after sharing a deeply personal account of his journey to becoming a medical doctor, one that nearly did not happen at all.

Posting on X under the handle @Georgenyamekye1, the newly qualified physician described his path from Agogo State Senior High School to one of Ghana's most prestigious medical programmes, a journey he once considered out of reach.

Man overjoyed as he bags medical degree. Photo credit: @Georgenyamekye1/ X.

Source: Twitter

From Self-Doubt to Becoming Dr George Nyamekye

In his post, Nyamekye recalled sitting his West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) in 2019 and genuinely believing he would fall short of the grades required to secure a place in medicine.

"Writing my WASSCE in 2019, I didn't even believe it would be possible to make the Medicine Cut off point but God had other plans," he wrote.

The cut-off point for medicine at KNUST is widely considered one of the most competitive in Ghana, and many students who aspire to study medicine do not make the grade on their first attempt. For Nyamekye, the hurdle felt real and personal, yet he cleared it.

His post carried a tone of genuine disbelief mixed with gratitude, opening with the line: "From Agogo State Senior High School to KNUST School of Medical Sciences… who would have thought lol."

KNUST Medical Graduate Celebrates Online

Nyamekye closed his post with a proud declaration that quickly caught the attention of many on the platform: "Now I'm officially Dr(Med) George Nyamekye."

The story resonated widely because it spoke to an experience many students in Ghana and across Africa recognise, the weight of entrance examinations and the uncertainty that comes with them.

His journey from a senior high school in Agogo, a town in the Ashanti Region, to graduating as a medical doctor at KNUST reflects the kind of outcome that faith and persistence can produce, even when the odds feel stacked against you.

See the post below:

Lady achieves childhood dream of becoming doctor

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Motunrayo_ak shared a side-by-side photo on X celebrating two years since she became a doctor.

The post featured a childhood photo of her posing as a doctor alongside a current photo of herself in the profession.

Source: Legit.ng