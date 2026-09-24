Recently evicted BBNaija Season 11 housemate Yusuf has shared that hosting the reality show someday is one of his biggest ambitions

The reality star said he would love the opportunity to step into Ebuka Obi-Uchendu’s shoes, while acknowledging the veteran host’s impressive run

Beyond hosting, Yusuf also opened up about his desire to return to acting and take on major roles after his time in the Big Brother house

Recently evicted Big Brother Naija Season 11 housemate Yusuf has shared that his ambitions extend beyond his time as a reality TV star.

Speaking during an interview with Arise TV following his eviction, Yusuf disclosed that he would love to become the host of BBNaija someday.

Yusuf shares that hosting the reality show someday is one of his biggest ambitions. Photos: @bbnaija/IG.

Source: Instagram

The housemate’s admission puts an interesting twist on his post-Big Brother plans, as the hosting role has become one of the most recognisable positions connected to the franchise.

Since 2017, the microphone has been firmly associated with Ebuka Obi-Uchendu.

Yusuf eyes the BBNaija spotlight

Yusuf made it clear that he would be interested in taking over the hosting duties from Ebuka if the opportunity ever came.

While the ambition is bold, the reality star was quick to acknowledge the work Ebuka has put into the franchise.

His comments suggest that he sees the veteran presenter not simply as someone occupying the role, but as a benchmark he would hope to meet if his dream eventually becomes reality.

But hosting is not the only career path Yusuf has in mind.

The former housemate revealed that he is eager to return to acting and explore major roles.

Watch the X video of Yusuf speaking about replacing Ebuka here:

Reactions trail Yusuf's video

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:

@Handyleema stated:

"They go in making mouth of all the things they would do on the show. They become another thing on the show, then come out to start making mouth of the kinda version of them that they were not able to give us."

@noonelikeyetts shared:

"Yes that s sprit. He should continue dreaming. Wait replace Ebuka so hr cans start f*using the ladies that audition for a slot?his joystick will ruin it oo"

@NeheeIliz noted:

"Bells used her leg to control Yusuf in that conversation because the question wasn't for him to react. She has composure though."

Yusuf opens up about his desire to return to acting and take on major roles. Photo: bbnaija/IG.

Source: UGC

BBNaija: All you need to know about Nomy Whitney

Legit.ng earlier gathered facts about Nomy from BBNaija, whose real name is Whitney Nneoma Chukwu.

The fashion designer and entrepreneur is one of the 24 housemates competing on Big Brother Naija Season 11.

Nomy entered the show to promote her brand, Ambition by Witme, and compete for the ₦160 million grand prize.

Source: Legit.ng