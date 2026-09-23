Swizz Beatz took to Instagram to celebrate Davido and Dangote's Times Square appearance, calling it 'bigger than entertainment'

The Grammy-winning producer tagged Davido in his Instagram story post, urging that the moment 'must be talked about more ASAP'

Davido and Dangote appeared together at New York's Times Square on September 22 to promote the Dangote Petroleum Refinery's IPO

Grammy Award-winning American record producer and rapper Swizz Beatz has weighed in on the now-viral Times Square moment between Afrobeats superstar Davido and Africa's richest man, Aliko Dangote.

On September 22, 2026, Davido joined Dangote beneath a glowing Nasdaq billboard in New York's Times Square that carried the bold message: "Made in Nigeria. Built for the World."

Davido joins Aliko Dangote in Times Square as Swizz Beatz reacts to their viral appearance. Photo: therealswizzz/davido/dangote

Source: Instagram

The two were there to spotlight the ongoing Initial Public Offering of the Dangote Petroleum Refinery, with Davido asking Dangote on camera why Nigerians should put their money into the company.

Dangote responded that wider public ownership would help distribute wealth across Africa and give more Africans a genuine stake in the group's businesses.

He also hinted at plans to extend similar investment opportunities to the fertiliser arm of the conglomerate.

Swizz Beatz calls it a "Big Big Deal"

A day after the appearance made waves online, Swizz Beatz shared the video on his Instagram story and tagged Davido directly.

In his words:

"What my brother @davido and his family is doing is bigger than just entertainment! Congrats on this my brother this is a Big Big Deal!!! This must be talked about more ASAP! General Wealth"

Davido did not let the shoutout go unacknowledged.

The singer reshared the post on his own Instagram story and responded with a love emoji, a simple but telling sign of appreciation.

The long-standing bond between Davido and Dangote has been widely noted, with the singer previously describing the billionaire industrialist as a family friend since birth.

Dangote Refinery: Africa's largest IPO takes centre stage

The Times Square campaign forms part of the broader promotional drive for what has been described as Africa's largest IPO.

The Dangote Petroleum Refinery's offering opened on September 14, 2026, and runs until October 13, 2026, putting 4.1 billion shares on the market at ₦525 per share.

Valued at approximately $1.6 billion, the offer is open to Nigerian and eligible African investors, with the Lekki, Lagos-based refinery on course to be listed on the Nigerian Exchange.

Placing this campaign at one of the world's most-watched commercial intersections was a deliberate move, anchoring a landmark African industrial project in the heart of global attention.

Check out rapper Swizz Beatz's Instagram post below:

Davido and Aliko Dangote appear in New York’s Times Square as Swizz Beatz responds to viral moment. Photo: therealswizzz/davido

Source: Instagram

Davido opens up about his biggest one-time purchase

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Davido stunned fans during a Twitch livestream with streamer Enzo after revealing that his biggest single purchase ever cost $11 million.

The Afrobeats star made the disclosure during the overnight broadcast from September 20 into September 21, 2026, but did not reveal what he spent the huge amount on

His comment sparked speculation among fans, with some linking the figure to a luxury property while others noted that none of his known vehicles appeared to be worth anywhere near $11 million, leaving the exact purchase unconfirmed.

Source: Legit.ng