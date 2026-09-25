Nigerians who mistakenly send airtime to the wrong number may be able to request a reversal

Customers should immediately contact their bank, fintech company or telecom operator to report the mistake

If the complaint is not resolved, the customer can escalate it through the appropriate CBN or NCC complaint channels

Sent airtime to the wrong number and wondering how to get your money back? Here are the steps Nigerians can take in 2026 to report a wrong airtime transfer and request a reversal.

It takes just a few seconds to buy airtime, but one wrong digit can turn a simple recharge into a frustrating problem.

You may be topping up your own line, buying airtime for a family member or sending credit to a friend when you suddenly notice that the number you entered is incorrect.

The good news is that sending airtime to the wrong number does not necessarily mean you have lost your money forever.

How to Reverse Airtime Sent to Wrong Number in Nigeria: 4 Steps to Recover Your Money

Source: UGC

However, you need to act quickly. Your recovery options depend largely on whether you purchased the airtime through a bank or fintech app or transferred it directly through your mobile network.

Here are the steps to follow if you mistakenly send airtime to the wrong number in Nigeria.

How to reverse airtime sent to the wrong number

1. Confirm the transaction immediately

Before contacting anyone, check your transaction details carefully.

Confirm the amount sent, the wrong phone number, date and time of the transaction. Also check whether the airtime was actually delivered.

Keep the SMS notification, bank alert, USSD confirmation or electronic receipt as evidence.

If you used a banking or fintech app, locate the transaction in your transaction history and save the reference number.

These details can help the relevant company trace the transaction.

2. Contact your bank or fintech app

If you bought the airtime through a bank or fintech platform, your first point of contact should be the financial institution that processed the transaction.

Open the app and check whether there is an option to report a failed or disputed airtime transaction.

If there is no self-service option, contact customer support and explain that you purchased airtime for the wrong phone number.

You may be asked to provide:

The amount of airtime purchased

The wrong phone number

The correct number

Date and time of the transaction

Transaction reference

Proof of payment

The bank or fintech may investigate the transaction and liaise with the telecom operator where necessary.

However, customers should note that a reversal is not guaranteed in every case.

3. Contact your network provider

If you transferred airtime directly from your existing balance using your network's USSD service, contact the network operator as soon as possible.

Tell the customer-care representative that you mistakenly transferred airtime to the wrong number.

You should have your transaction details ready because the network may need to verify the transaction before investigating it.

The operator will tell you whether the transaction qualifies for reversal and what steps you need to take.

The key is to report the error quickly. Waiting several days before making a complaint could make the situation more difficult to resolve.

What information do you need to reverse wrong airtime?

Whether you are dealing with a bank, fintech company or telecom operator, you should keep all evidence relating to the transaction.

Some of the information you may need includes:

Transaction receipt

Transaction reference number

Amount of airtime

Wrong phone number

Correct phone number

Date and time of transaction

Your account or phone number used for the transaction

Having these details available can make it easier for customer support to investigate your complaint.

4. Escalate the complaint if your money is not recovered

If your initial complaint is not resolved, ask the company to formally log the case and give you a complaint or reference number.

This number can be useful when following up with customer service.

For complaints involving financial institutions that remain unresolved, consumers can explore the appropriate complaint channels of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

For telecommunications complaints, customers can also escalate through the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) after first allowing the network operator to resolve the issue.

Source: Legit.ng