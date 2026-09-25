The press has identified children of prominent Nigerian politicians among those seeking National Assembly seats

Data from the Independent National Electoral Commission were compiled ahead of the 2027 general elections

Children of former presidents, a former vice-president, former governors, and a former Senate President are among those in the race

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

FCT, Abuja - As Nigeria's 2027 general elections draw closer, children of some of the country's most influential political figures are positioning themselves for seats in the National Assembly (NASS).

The International Centre for Investigative Reporting (ICIR) published an infographic in September 2026 identifying several of these individuals among those contesting or expressing interest in legislative seats across different states. The data underpinning the compilation was sourced from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Yusuf Buhari, Bello el-Rufai and Senator Natasha Akpoti are among prominent political figures linked to Nigeria’s 2027 National Assembly race. Photo credit: @YusufMBuhari, @B_ELRUFAI, @NatashaAkpoti

Source: Twitter

Politicians' children in 2027 election race

The media platform's findings cover a wide cross-section of Nigeria's political establishment. Those whose children have been linked to National Assembly bids include former presidents, a former vice-president, former governors, and a former Senate President.

The development reflects a broader pattern in Nigerian politics, where political influence has increasingly become a family affair, with established dynasties leveraging name recognition and networks to secure electoral footholds for the next generation.

Political heirs target National Assembly seats

1) Iyabo Obasanjo - Ogun State

Iyabo Obasanjo is the daughter of former President Olusegun Obasanjo.

She is contesting the Ogun Central senatorial seat on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2027 election.

2) Bello El-Rufai - Kaduna

Bello El-Rufai is the son of former Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai.

He represents the Kaduna North Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives and is among the children of prominent politicians contesting National Assembly seats in the 2027 elections.

3) Adamu Atiku - Adamawa

Adamu Atiku is the son of former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar.

Adamu is contesting for the Adamawa South Senatorial district seat in the Nigerian Senate.

4) Erhiatake Ibori-Suenu – Delta

Erhiatake Ibori-Suenu is the daughter of former Delta State Governor James Ibori.

She represents the Ethiope East/Ethiope West Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives and is involved in the 2027 race.

5) Olumide Osoba - Ogun

Olumide Osoba, son of former Ogun State Governor Olusegun Osoba, represents the Abeokuta North/Odeda/Obafemi-Owode Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives.

He is among the children of prominent political figures seeking National Assembly seats in 2027.

6) Olamiju Alao-Akala – Oyo

Olamiju Alao-Akala, son of the late former Oyo State Governor Adebayo Alao-Akala, is linked to the Orire/Ogbomoso North/Ogbomoso South Federal Constituency race in Oyo State.

His participation places another child of a former governor among those featuring in the 2027 National Assembly contests.

Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, daughter of late former lawmaker Jimoh Abdul Akpoti, seeks to retain the Kogi Central senatorial seat in the 2027 elections. Photo credit: Natasha H Akpoti

Source: Facebook

7) Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan – Kogi

Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, daughter of the late Jimoh Abdul Akpoti, a former member of the House of Representatives, is the incumbent Senator representing Kogi Central.

She is contesting the Kogi Central senatorial seat in the 2027 election on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party.

8) Yusuf Buhari - Katsina

Yusuf Buhari is the son of the late former President Muhammadu Buhari.

The 34-year-old is linked to the Daura/Sandamu/Mai’adua Federal Constituency race in Katsina State.

9) Chinedum Orji – Abia

Chinedum Orji is the son of former Abia State Governor Theodore Orji.

He is contesting the Ikwuano/Umuahia North/Umuahia South Federal Constituency seat in the House of Representatives.

10) Blessing Onuh – Benue

Blessing Onuh, daughter of former Senate President David Mark, represents the Otukpo/Ohimini Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives.

She is seeking to retain the seat in the 2027 election.

11) Gabriella (Omosede) Igbinedion – Edo

Gabriella Omosede Igbinedion, daughter of prominent businessman and politician Gabriel Igbinedion, is associated with the Ovia North-East/Ovia South-West Federal Constituency in Edo State.

She has emerged as a candidate for the 2027 House of Representatives race.

12) Adegboyega Adefarati – Ondo

Adegboyega Adefarati, son of the late former Ondo State Governor Adebayo Adefarati, represents the Akoko South-East/Akoko South-West Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives.

He is seeking another term in the 2027 election.

Read more on 2027 elections

ChatGPT predicts winner of 2027 election

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that ChatGPT predicted that the All Progressives Congress (APC) would likely win Nigeria's 2027 elections, using the Four Horsemen framework.

It cited the opposition coalition but said the APC has the edge due to possible low voter turnout and the Tinubu administration's efforts to stabilise the economy.

Source: Legit.ng